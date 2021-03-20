Community Newsletter: Photographer will share stories of shooting shipwrecks at RLAMPS Education Night

Behind each luminous picture of a shipwreck that photographer and artist Cal Kothrade has snapped over the years are months of planning, hundreds of miles of travel and days of waiting for clear weather.

Kothrade, who discussed photographing the Prins Willem V shipwreck at an RLAMPS event last year, is returning as the featured speaker for the March 30 Racine Lighthouse and Maritime Preservation Society (RLAMPS) Education Night, “Shooting Shipwrecks: The Stories Behind the Photos.” Kothrade will share some of his favorite stories from his years capturing in photos the haunting beauty of shipwrecks.

Over the past decade, Kothrade has explored more than 100 shipwrecks, mostly in the Great Lakes, but also along the Pacific and Atlantic coastlines. He’s taken photos of about 75 of those wrecks. His photos, as well as a map showing the sites of all the Great Lakes shipwrecks he has photographed, are available on his website, calsworld.net.

Kothrade will discuss the gear he uses to stay safe exploring wrecks in the icy waters of the Great Lakes, as well as the specialized camera equipment needed to take photographs underwater. He’ll also explain the basics of diving and provide tips on taking compelling pictures of shipwrecks.