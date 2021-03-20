Community Newsletter: Photographer will share stories of shooting shipwrecks at RLAMPS Education Night

Behind each luminous picture of a shipwreck that photographer and artist Cal Kothrade has snapped over the years are months of planning, hundreds of miles of travel and days of waiting for clear weather.
Kothrade, who discussed photographing the Prins Willem V shipwreck at an RLAMPS event last year, is returning as the featured speaker for the March 30 Racine Lighthouse and Maritime Preservation Society (RLAMPS) Education Night, “Shooting Shipwrecks: The Stories Behind the Photos.” Kothrade will share some of his favorite stories from his years capturing in photos the haunting beauty of shipwrecks.
Over the past decade, Kothrade has explored more than 100 shipwrecks, mostly in the Great Lakes, but also along the Pacific and Atlantic coastlines. He’s taken photos of about 75 of those wrecks. His photos, as well as a map showing the sites of all the Great Lakes shipwrecks he has photographed, are available on his website, calsworld.net.
Kothrade will discuss the gear he uses to stay safe exploring wrecks in the icy waters of the Great Lakes, as well as the specialized camera equipment needed to take photographs underwater. He’ll also explain the basics of diving and provide tips on taking compelling pictures of shipwrecks.
“In addition to all that, I will share some stories of my travels, high seas adventures and other feel-good stories,” Kothrade says.
Photographing shipwrecks
Kothrade, who has photographed shipwrecks in all five Great Lakes, says that Lake Huron and Lake Michigan are his two favorite diving lakes because of the number of shipwrecks to explore and the clarity of the water.
“The water is so blue,” Kothrade says. “If it wasn’t 40 degrees, you might think you were in the Caribbean.”
Kothrade says he would love to write a book someday about his adventures diving with a close-knit group of underwater photography enthusiasts.
“The book I’d like to write would be about the friendship and bonds formed when the same group of guys travel together year after year, riding 24 hours straight in a car or a truck, basically putting your lives into each other’s hands during deep, technical dives, and the dynamics of the friendships that are formed,” Kothrade says.
People who attend his talk, both in-person or via YouTube, can anticipate a lively presentation about Kothrade’s avocation that combines his passions of photography and diving,
“It is easy listening,” he says. “It is dramatic with lots of highs and lows, and fun.”
Two ways to attend
The program begins at 6:30 p.m. at Dewey’s Restaurant and Sports Bar, 600 Main St. It can be attended in-person (limit of 25 people) or live streamed on YouTube.
The cost is $5. Those watching online can pay by going to rlamps.org, clicking on “donate” at the bottom of the page and paying via PayPal.
To register, email rsvp@rlamps.org or call 262-639-8135. Those registering should provide the number of in-person or online reservations needed, as well as a phone number and email address to be sent the live streaming link.