Peace Learning Circles is a nonprofit that has been teaching Racine and Kenosha area students safe, nonviolent ways to deal with conflicts and differences. For 13 years, more than 9,000 students and adults have participated in PLC peace programs.
“Our mission is to build stronger kids,” said Joe Mangi, PLC president and former Kenosha Unified School District superintendent. “When our kids get stronger they can better share kindness and help foster a climate of peace making in their schools.”
In January, PLC was invited to Mitchell Elementary School to get students involved in changing the spirit and culture in the building. Geraldine Bodi, Mitchell counselor and PLC board member, selected 28 student leaders that were trained in bully prevention strategies taught by PLC facilitators. During the initial two-hour training session, Mitchell students learned six peace tools, as well as about living and deceased peace mentors throughout history including Martin Luther King Jr., Mahatma Gandhi, Malala Yousafzai and Racine activist Corinne Reid-Owens. Following the training, these 28 students are now serving as junior counselors and utilized by Bodi to help settle friendship disputes.
On March 8, PLC followed up its initial training session by sponsoring Prasad Gollanapalli to share his message of peace and non-violence at a special Community Awareness Day program for the entire Mitchell Middle School population. Gollanapalli is the secretary/trustee for the Gandhi King Foundation in Hydrabad, India.
He started out by asking the students, “Are you a personification of peace or something else?” He went on to say that “unless there’s peace in me I cannot spread peace. People who make peace are great.” He encouraged students to cultivate nonviolence in their life by removing violence in thoughts, deeds and actions and to live Gandhi’s motto, “be the change you wish to see in the world.”
Racine photographer Tom Simonson donated a 16-inch by 20-inch portrait of Gandhi to Peace Learning Circles who in turn framed it and presented it to Bodi in recognition of the Peace Learning Circles pilot program at Mitchell Middle School. The picture is hanging in the main office and serves as a constant reminder of Gandhi’s powerful words and the positive effects the PLC program has had on Mitchell students.
At the end of the program, students put Gollanapalli’s words into action with a jubilant colorful burst of streamers representing how everyone can help spread peace. PLC will return for two additional booster sessions in the spring to reinforce their teachings and allow the students to share examples of where they’ve used the peace strategies.
Demetri Beekman, Mitchell’s directing principal, said he wants students involved in the PLC training to take the things they learn at school and use those tools in their interaction inside the halls of Mitchell as well as outside in their community.
Make a donation
PLC formerly charged schools for its services, but as school budgets have gotten tighter the nonprofit now relies on fundraising and donations. To make a donation, request a program or learn more about joining PLC as a board member or workshop facilitator, contact Joe Mangi at 262-945-2612 or josephmangi@hotmail.com. Visit www.peacelearningcircles.org for more information.
