Community Newsletter: National Night Out – COVID Style

Abiding by state and local COVID-19 mandated rules and regulations and with an overabundance of concern for the health and safety of the residents of the Racine community, National Night Out was rescheduled from its traditional first Tuesday in August to its alternate event date of Tuesday, Oct. 6. Racine Neighborhood Watch Inc. held that day open for as long as possible in the hope that a more traditional October NNO could happen. But, the pandemic continues.
Even though the coronavirus has closed down so many events and activities, it cannot stop the true meaning of what NNO represents to the greater Racine community. As an annual community building campaign, NNO promotes positive law enforcement-neighborhood communications and relationships. More than ever before, this NNO takes on a unique significance. It is important for the community to recognize that good law enforcement-community relationships exist in the Racine community.
NNO is also designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness and to encourage participation in local anti-crime efforts. Together, these endeavors send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized, watching for criminal activity, and actively reporting suspicious and criminal behavior to law enforcement. NNO enhances neighbor-to-neighbor and neighbor-law enforcement relationships; it fosters good will and trust between law enforcement and residents while bringing back a true sense of community.
Turn on porch lights
For 29 consecutive years, NNO events and activities throughout the Racine community have been coordinated by RNW. In a typical year, nearly 6,000 people participate in one of 55-plus NNO celebrations in neighborhoods and at churches, parks and local community centers. In 2020, NNO will be observed this Tuesday in the Racine community, just as it will for 38 million neighbors in 16,000 communities across America and the globe.
Following another of NNO’s longstanding themes, which invites neighbors to turn on their porch lights, lock their doors, and spend an evening outside with neighbors and law enforcement, RNW encourages community residents to light up the night on Tuesday night and turn on porch lights in honor of NNO.
Even though neighborhood gatherings can’t happen this year, residents can still participate by turning on their outdoor lights. The more lights on in a neighborhood, the greater the impact. Turn on porch lights as a visible sign of neighborhood camaraderie and cooperative crime prevention efforts where you live; turn on porch lights to recognize law enforcement professionals and the great relationships that have been cultivated and continue to thrive.
K-9 donation drive
As a tribute to law enforcement throughout the Racine community, RNW is promoting a donation drive during the month of October which benefits the K-9 officer programs throughout the Racine community. There are 13 “paw-enforcement officers” in Racine County: five dogs serve with the City of Racine Police Department, three dogs are with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, two work with the Village of Mount Pleasant Police Department, and the City of Burlington and the Villages of Caledonia and Sturtevant Police Departments employ one dog each. Donations provide vet care, food and training for the K-9 units.
Donations can be made online at racinenw.com/donation.html. Checks, payable to Racine Neighborhood Watch Inc. can be mailed to 800 Center St., Room 316, Racine, WI 53403. Call 262-637-5711 with questions.
The goals of National Night Out mirror the mission of Racine Neighborhood Watch Inc. to “work with residents to create safe, friendly and attractive neighborhoods throughout the Racine community.”
NNO, like RNW, shines a spotlight on positive and productive law enforcement-community interactions. NNO as an event and RNW as an organization promote the importance of strong neighborhood camaraderie and encourages neighbor-to-neighbor communication and participation in local anti-crime efforts by improving crime and drug prevention awareness.
RNW will be coordinating NNO events and activities next year. Save the date — Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021.
