Community Newsletter: NAMI Racine

As we navigate through early months of 2022, NAMI Racine remains grateful for its good health, community members and volunteers. NAMI thanks all involved in its annual Direct Mail Campaign, late 2021 membership drive, and as consistent funding and donor partners.

The generosity from the Racine community has strengthened the NAMI pillars of support, advocacy, awareness and education. NAMI Racine’s peer support groups continue as in-person and virtual programs in the forms of General Peer Support, Family Support Group, Teen Talk and Survivors of a Loved One’s Suicide [SOLOS].

These groups are driven by volunteer power and offered using a peer support model, meaning that all facilitators have lived experience (either in oneself and/or with a family member) in mental illness. For the most up-to-date support group schedules, go to namiracinecounty.org. All groups are free of charge.

Partnerships

The partnership between NAMI Racine and the Racine Unified School District is vital to signature Ending the Silence programming. Ending the Silence, or ETS, is a 50-minute presentation for middle and high school students [ETS for Students], teachers [ETS for Educators] and families [ETS for Families] about warning signs of mental illness, focusing on depression and suicide, for themselves and their peers.

“ETS really makes a difference, especially the speakers’ personal stories,” according to program director Sheri Hess. “The students can relate to that person’s struggles. It also shows them that mental illness doesn’t have to stand in the way of reaching your goals. Every presentation helps to normalize discussion about mental illness and reduces stigma.”

Advocacy

NAMI Racine recognizes that advocacy remains a priority call to action topic. NAMI Racine is prepared to respond to this call in 2022.

NAMI Racine welcomed Luann Simpson as its first director of advocacy.

Public allies intern Jasmine Alvarez remains involved in NAMI’s “ReIMAGINE: A Week of Action” advocacy-focused conference; NAMI Racine’s Advocacy Committee, where she presented on the 988 initiative and implementation coming July 2022; and NAMI National’s “Justice Capacity Building” conversations.

Intern Vishal Patel is a social work student at Carthage College working on a platform for NAMI on campus programming.

NAMI Racine is revitalizing its virtual speaker series with an advocacy-based theme. The first virtual event of 2022 is a panel discussion, “Racine County Mental Health Crisis Services Update,” featuring guests from Racine County’s mobile response and SAIL programs. It’s scheduled to be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 16. Email NAMI Racine at mgehring@namiracine.org for the Zoom link.

Volunteers

The engine behind NAMI Racine is the heart and soul of its volunteers. NAMI Racine is always looking for volunteers with lived mental health experience to serve as support group facilitators, Ending the Silence presenters, Ending the Silence youth presenters or in other tailored capacities. NAMI Racine honors and thrives on the diversity of its volunteer base. To learn more about becoming a volunteer, contact Michelle Gehring, executive director, at mgehring@namiracine.org or Hess at shess@namiracine.org.

For more information about NAMI Racine, call 262-637-0582. To become a NAMI Racine member, visit namiracinecounty.org/membership. Memberships are 100% tax-deductible and include benefits like updates on mental illnesses, medications and treatment options; legislative efforts; research; educational programs; events; advocacy opportunities; NAMI Racine County and NAMI Wisconsin newsletters; NAMI’s national magazine NAMI Advocate; attendance at the National Convention at discounted rates; and premium access to advocacy forums and information sessions.

