Community Newsletter: NAMI Racine County

Ending the Silence

NAMI Racine County is preparing to fully re-launch and potentially expand its signature Ending the Silence program in collaboration with the Racine Unified School District in the upcoming months.

Ending the Silence is a presentation done for middle and high school aged children. The presentation is done by two presenters both with “lived experience” as they are either someone who lives with a mental illness or a family member of someone who does. Students get to hear firsthand some of the struggles that came with growing up with a mental illness and how they found recovery. NAMI teaches them about the common signs and symptoms associated with mental illness and what to do if they feel like they or someone they know is struggling.

“NAMI Racine considers this a vital program to have in schools not only to help those that experience these things but the community at large to have the knowledge and be able to respond and help someone else,” said Nicole Smart, NAMI Racine program director. “While it’s still uncertain what the new school year will look like, there will always be the need to let our youth know of the resources that are available and that mental illness is not something you have to suffer through alone.”