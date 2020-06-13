Community Newsletter: NAMI Racine County

With COVID-19 impacting nearly every angle of daily life, NAMI Racine County is reaching out to unconditionally support the community and all who may need mental health support.
This summer, NAMI Racine continues to offer its support groups in a virtual format. There are currently three groups available: Virtual Family Support is the first and third Tuesday of the month at 6 pm. Virtual Teen Support (ages 13-17) is the first and third Wednesday of the month at 4 p.m. Virtual Peer Support Group is Every Wednesday at 2 p.m.
These groups use a secure, private Zoom subscription service provided to affiliates by NAMI Wisconsin and are led by trained group facilitators. The Teen Support Group also includes a trained therapist as a facilitator. As always, support groups and resources are confidential, free of charge, and available to anyone who might seek support.
“It remains a delicate balance of devotion to reaching out to those struggling with mental illness, reducing stigma, and honoring mental health needs of the community and our schools, yet developing flexible contingency plans to keep staff, students and participants as safe as possible during gradual re-opening plans and following safety mandates,” said Executive Director Michelle Gehring.
Despite having to move to a virtual format, NAMI Racine has continued to collaborate with area nonprofits and organizations. A series of three Virtual Mental Health Care Across the Lifespan interactive panels was presented during May to honor Mental Health Awareness Month. Collaborating partners included Children’s Wisconsin, NAMI Kenosha, Racine Collaborative for Children’s Mental Health, Hospice Alliance, Home Instead Senior Care, and Improving Children’s Mental Health Through School and Community. Recordings of these virtual panels will be available soon for anyone interested.
Ending the Silence
NAMI Racine County is preparing to fully re-launch and potentially expand its signature Ending the Silence program in collaboration with the Racine Unified School District in the upcoming months.
Ending the Silence is a presentation done for middle and high school aged children. The presentation is done by two presenters both with “lived experience” as they are either someone who lives with a mental illness or a family member of someone who does. Students get to hear firsthand some of the struggles that came with growing up with a mental illness and how they found recovery. NAMI teaches them about the common signs and symptoms associated with mental illness and what to do if they feel like they or someone they know is struggling.
“NAMI Racine considers this a vital program to have in schools not only to help those that experience these things but the community at large to have the knowledge and be able to respond and help someone else,” said Nicole Smart, NAMI Racine program director. “While it’s still uncertain what the new school year will look like, there will always be the need to let our youth know of the resources that are available and that mental illness is not something you have to suffer through alone.”
“The NAMI Racine County vision of a compassionate community where all people affected by mental illness can live health fulfilling lives remains the organization’s North Star today, as it was for its founders over 40 years ago,” said Patrick Bohon, Board of Directors president. “During this time of heightened anxiety, isolation, depression, post-traumatic stress, the NAMI mission is more crucial to the community than ever. The opportunity to convey the message that ‘NAMI is here’ has never been greater.”
A Night Out for NAMI
To support NAMI Racine’s vision for 2020, the spring fundraising event, A Night out for NAMI, is currently rescheduled for Friday, Sept. 25. Flexible planning is ongoing if social gathering restrictions or other circumstances require this event to become a virtual or hybrid format.
To register for any of the virtual support groups, email NAMI Racine at nsmart@namracine.org or mgehring@namiracine.org. For more information on NAMI Racine or to register for the Night out for NAMI event, go to namiracinecounty.org.
