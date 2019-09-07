RACINE — Many gathered for an afternoon of food, fun and friendship at NAMI Racine County’s annual peer picnic July 31 at Pritchard Park. Thanks to all those who attended and to the staff and Board members for their efforts to organize and host the event.
Peer-to-Peer
NAMI Peer-to-Peer is an eight-session recovery-focused course for adults with mental health conditions. Sessions are held weekly for two hours and led by peers with mental health conditions. There is no cost and information shared is confidential. Peer-to-Peer will be offered from 2 to 4 p.m. Mondays beginning Sept. 9 at NAMI Racine County, 2300 DeKoven Ave. Register by contacting Nicole Smart at nsmart@namiracine.org or call 262-637-0582.
Mental Illness Awareness Week
Mental Illness Awareness Week is Oct. 6-12. Local events will be announced. Here are five ways people can show their support:
- Talk about it. Ask people how they’re doing and mean it. Listen and provide encouragement.
- Share your story. Your story can encourage others to ask for help.
- Volunteer with a local mental health organization. NAMI Racine County is a great place to start.
- Participate in local advocacy efforts to support and expand mental health legislation. Educate yourself on the issues and get involved.
- Encourage non-judgemental language. We can reduce stigma with our words by not using terms like “crazy” to insult others.
Volunteers wanted
NAMI Racine County has the following volunteer opportunities:
- Peer group or family group facilitator
- Lead presenter or youth presenter for Ending the Silence
- General presenter
- Office support
Learn more and sign up at https://volunteerracine.galaxydigital.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.