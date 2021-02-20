Community Newsletter: NAMI Racine County

Once a student, educator or family member viewing this presentation learns how to spot warning signs or severe symptoms of a mental health crisis, they will know best how to intervene early. The program also helps young people become more understanding and empathetic toward those who struggle with mental illness. During the presentation, participants hear the reality of what having a mental health condition is like, directly from a young adult with lived experience.

“NAMI Racine has gotten a warm reception and invitations from new partners, schools, churches and other service-based organizations in Western Racine County as well,” said Michelle Gehring, NAMI Racine executive director. “We look forward to serving the rural parts of the county that are too often overlooked or isolated.”

The biggest challenge that NAMI Racine faces is the continued uncertainty of the pandemic. From the concern that its members are experiencing social isolation, to the widespread mental health needs of the community, NAMI remain committed to meeting these challenges head on. While the majority of support groups and programming like Ending the Silence continue virtually, NAMI’s generous funding partners have helped upgrade technology to allow for safer, more secure and more efficient ways to do so.

Volunteers