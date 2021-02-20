Community Newsletter: NAMI Racine County

NAMI Racine County is experiencing quite an active year. The monthly Virtual Speaker Series that began in May 2020 continues into 2021 — with topics such as LGBTQ+ mental health, Chapter 51 commitment, elder mental health and children’s mental health. NAMI is fortunate to have a variety of guest panelists and experts who present on these panels.
The Virtual Speaker Series takes place at 6 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month via Zoom. If interested in attending, email nsmart@namiracine.org or mgehring@namiracine.org for the link. People can view previously recorded events via the NAMI Racine County YouTube channel as well.
Special week
Mental Illness Awareness Week 2020 was also meaningful. NAMI Racine kicked off with a “Go Green Monday!” event. They also hosted a legislator candidates forum (with nonpartisan focus on mental health priorities); posted “Sharing Day” pics on NAMI Racine’s Facebook page; hosted a live virtual panel with Rep. Bryan Steil about his co-sponsoring the 988-implementation mental health emergency line; and hosted a virtual discussion on depression featuring Dr. Jamie Roberts from Rogers Behavioral Health. The week closed with a vigil at the Racine County Courthouse and a proclamation from the Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave.
Expanding programs
NAMI Racine is in the midst of expanding its signature programs, including the data-driven Ending the Silence for Students; Ending the Silence for Educators; and Ending the Silence for Families. Ending the Silence is a free, 50-minute presentation that helps participants understand mental illness and signs of suicidality. The program teaches common warning signs and when, where and how to get help for oneself or one’s friends, family members or students.
Once a student, educator or family member viewing this presentation learns how to spot warning signs or severe symptoms of a mental health crisis, they will know best how to intervene early. The program also helps young people become more understanding and empathetic toward those who struggle with mental illness. During the presentation, participants hear the reality of what having a mental health condition is like, directly from a young adult with lived experience.
“NAMI Racine has gotten a warm reception and invitations from new partners, schools, churches and other service-based organizations in Western Racine County as well,” said Michelle Gehring, NAMI Racine executive director. “We look forward to serving the rural parts of the county that are too often overlooked or isolated.”
The biggest challenge that NAMI Racine faces is the continued uncertainty of the pandemic. From the concern that its members are experiencing social isolation, to the widespread mental health needs of the community, NAMI remain committed to meeting these challenges head on. While the majority of support groups and programming like Ending the Silence continue virtually, NAMI’s generous funding partners have helped upgrade technology to allow for safer, more secure and more efficient ways to do so.
Volunteers
NAMI Racine relies on volunteers to continue providing strong representation to all people impacted by mental illness at no charge. To volunteer as a program presenter or facilitator, contact Nicole Smart, program director, at nsmart@namiracine.org.
NAMI Racine is also looking for enthusiastic people interested in mental health to join its Board of Directors. NAMI is seeking volunteers to support its mission of education, support, awareness and advocacy. This role is an advisory volunteer board position that would include three to five hours per month as part of monthly board meetings and committees.
Those who have an interest in helping the community, helping those living with a mental illness and have an area of expertise that would benefit NAMI are asked to consider joining. NAMI Racine particularly needs people with experience in fundraising, accounting, legal matters, mental health perspectives and providers. BIPOC (black, indigenous and people of color) and LGBTQ+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and related communities) are encouraged to apply. If interested, email mgehring@namiracine.org for information and an application.