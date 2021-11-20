Community Newsletter: Live theater is back at Racine Theatre Guild

RACINE — Six hundred thirty-five days after the last Racine Theatre Guild mainstage performance closed, the plays and musicals so many have missed bring live theater back this December.

“A Christmas Story” will bring nostalgia, humor, and heart to the stage Dec. 3-19.

Ralphie Parker only has one wish: to wake up Christmas morning with the coveted Red Ryder Range Model Carbine Action BB Gun under his tree. While he plans and schemes to ensure it arrives, he’s met with the response, “You’ll shoot your eye out!” One of the most iconic holiday movies hilariously comes to life with all its pink-bunny-suit, glowing-leg-lamp, triple-dog-daring glory.

Under the direction of Douglas Instenes, the cast features Davidson Kane, Paolo Wood, Alicia Nelson Graziani, Len Maki, Logan Maki, Lori Russ, Eli Cushman, Billy Smith, Summer Adams, Mylah Beardsley and Ronan Kosterman. Crew members include Norgie Metzinger, Scarlette Kinderman, Rose Bliss, Karen Magee, Jill Dickert, Virginia Mueller, Betty Petersen, Sharon Molina, Phil Lyden, Sandy Lyden, Chynna Chung, Donna Nielsen and Paul Marquez.

Last performed at RTG in 2003 and sponsored by Rasmussen Diamonds, “A Christmas Story” performances take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. There are also 2 p.m. shows Dec. 11 and 18, and 7 p.m. shows Dec. 12 and 16.

Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors 62 and older and $13 for students 21 and younger. Value night performances Dec. 12 and 16 have a discounted rate. Further savings are offered to groups of 12 or more. Masks will be required to attend performances.

Season 84

Entering their 84th season, RTG will be producing a shorter lineup of plays and musicals that still bring music, mystery and mayhem as they reopen. The 2021-2022 season begins with “A Christmas Story” and offers many ways to save on shows with season subscriptions, flex passes, group pricing and individual tickets available. Performances include:

“Nunsense,” Jan. 7-23. When an accidental case of botulism wipes out most of the Little Sisters of Hoboken, the remaining nuns must raise funds through a haphazard variety show to bury their sisters and keep their convent afloat. Complete with tongue-in-cheek numbers, it’s sinfully hilarious musical comedy.

“Guys on Ice,” Feb. 11-27. In the middle of a Wisconsin winter, on a frozen lake, there stands a wooden shanty, bursting at the seams with more comedy and music than fish. Songs like “Ode to a Snowmobile Suit” and “Fish is de Miracle Food” give a peek into the secret world of the ice fisherman.

“Clue: On Stage,” March 18-April 3. Thunder crashes, lightning flashes, and rain pours as a cast of mysterious characters gather for a dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all suddenly become a suspect. It’s a slapstick evening full of madcap murder and mystery.

“Akeelah and the Bee,” April 22-24. Akeelah lives and breathes words and has a gift for spelling. This passion is overshadowed by the daily realities of her life in a tough Chicago neighborhood. Despite her mother’s objections, she studies and prepares for the National Spelling Bee with a determined spirit.

“Mamma Mia!,” May 20-June 12. On a Greek island paradise, Sophie hopes and dreams that her father walks her down the aisle. The only problem? She doesn’t know who he is! She invites three men who could all be him to the wedding. Intertwined with ABBA’s timeless songs, the hit musical is a celebration of love, laughter, family, and friendship.

Tickets

More information and tickets can be found at the Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave. People can also call 262-633-4218, visit racinetheatre.org or visit the box office weekdays from noon to 6 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance.

