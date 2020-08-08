Community Newsletter: Leadership Racine

Leadership Racine, a program of Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce, has been a valued program in the community for more than 20 years. Since the program’s start in 1998, Leadership Racine has based its curriculum around building community trusteeship and teaching the concept of servant leadership.
Servant leadership is a philosophy that was defined by Robert K. Greenleaf in 1970 placing the leader’s focus on serving others first. In 1970 this may have been a radical way of thinking and was different than traditional leadership styles. Today, servant leadership is more interwoven into many leaders’ beliefs, and it should be.
The servant leadership model emphasizes increased service to others, a holistic approach to work, promoting a sense of community and the sharing of power in decision-making. During the Leadership Racine (LR) nine-month program, each session highlights one or more of the servant leadership traits. These traits are: Listening, empathy, healing, awareness, persuasion, conceptualization, foresight, stewardship, commitment to the growth of people and building community.
Although these leadership characteristics often occur naturally within many individuals, they can be enhanced through learning and practice. That is where the LR program plays its part. Over the nine-month program, participants immerse themselves in learning how to apply these traits into their community service as well as in their professional lives. During these times we find ourselves in, servant leadership is needed now more than ever to effectively make change or build community.
For example, we all know that listening is an important skill for leaders to have. During the LR program, they practice the trait of listening during a session on difficult conversations. Listening is the other half of communicating and is often neglected. Listening needs to occur before true change can start.
Another trait that leaders need is awareness. In the LR program, they highlight personal awareness as well as awareness of those around them. To be a strong leader, you need to be aware of how others may think or feel that is different from you. Awareness of self and others is a way to build successful and diverse teams, and working as a team is how community change can happen.
23rd year to start
The Leadership Racine program will be starting its 23rd program year in September where it will continue to build up leaders who want to create change for the community or for those who want to enhance their leadership skills. With more than 600 graduates, the LR program is dedicated to building community trusteeship through the development of strong, diverse and knowledgeable leaders.
The next LR program starts soon but people can still apply. Program details and the application can be found on the RAMAC website, racinechamber.com/leadership-racine. For more information, contact Anna Clementi at 262-634-1931 or email aclementi@racinechamber.com.
