Community Newsletter: Leadership Racine

For example, we all know that listening is an important skill for leaders to have. During the LR program, they practice the trait of listening during a session on difficult conversations. Listening is the other half of communicating and is often neglected. Listening needs to occur before true change can start.

Another trait that leaders need is awareness. In the LR program, they highlight personal awareness as well as awareness of those around them. To be a strong leader, you need to be aware of how others may think or feel that is different from you. Awareness of self and others is a way to build successful and diverse teams, and working as a team is how community change can happen.

23rd year to start

The Leadership Racine program will be starting its 23rd program year in September where it will continue to build up leaders who want to create change for the community or for those who want to enhance their leadership skills. With more than 600 graduates, the LR program is dedicated to building community trusteeship through the development of strong, diverse and knowledgeable leaders.

The next LR program starts soon but people can still apply. Program details and the application can be found on the RAMAC website, racinechamber.com/leadership-racine. For more information, contact Anna Clementi at 262-634-1931 or email aclementi@racinechamber.com.

