Leadership Racine, a program of the Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce (RAMAC), has been an asset to the Racine community for 20 years.
Each year the Leadership Racine program recruits promising leaders and helps prepare them for positions on community committees and boards and potentially for positions in public office. With more than 500 graduates since 1999, Leadership Racine builds community trusteeship through the development of strong, diverse and knowledgeable leaders from all business facets, both for profit and nonprofit.
Following an orientation in September, Leadership Racine participants meet one day a month, October through May, to focus on a wide variety of Racine’s local and regional issues including the economy, education, arts and culture, human services and government. In addition to the monthly meetings, the class is broken into smaller teams to work on projects with a nonprofit agency to increase their awareness of community issues, initiate change, and to develop participants’ project management, team and presentation skills.
As the program prepares for its 21st class, Leadership Racine thanks all those who have gone through the program and are active in the community volunteering their time and talent. It seems that no matter what nonprofit board or committee a person may be involved with they will always have a Leadership Racine alum at the table.
Many companies and agencies continue to partner with RAMAC by sending their employees to participate in the program each year. There are many companies that use the Leadership Racine program as a professional development opportunity for their emerging leaders to get them acclimated and involved in the Racine community at large. The program provides a return on investment for them as the employer as well as to the employee. A participant from the 2016 class, or LR18, stated, “The program opened my eyes to a whole new part of Racine. Thank you for helping me get involved in areas I overlooked before.”
Leadership Racine participants are people in your neighborhood, people you work with, people whose children attend school with your children, and people who support the Racine community. They are trained to become leaders for boards, commissions, committees or even public office. They play a huge role in providing their leadership skills to the nonprofit community. All of Racine benefits in many ways through the roles that Leadership Racine graduates provide in the community.
Leadership Racine welcomes the Class of 2019, its 21st class and looks forward to following their journey during the program year and to see what roles they will play for years to come within our nonprofit community in Racine.
