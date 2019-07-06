RACINE — The Leadership Racine program, a program of Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce, builds community trusteeship through the development of strong, diverse and knowledgeable leaders.
It is a nine-month program designed to prepare participants for positions of public influence and decision-making in the greater Racine area. Through the program’s curriculum, participants will strengthen leadership skills, foster community service and develop a sense of community trusteeship.
Community trusteeship is at the heart of the Leadership Racine program. It is interwoven into the nine-month program and celebrated each year at the last session in May. The program committee, which plans all the sessions, looks for leaders in the Racine community who exhibit the qualities of a community trustee.
These leaders are people who sit on boards of directors for nonprofits or volunteer on committees or who are positive change-makers in the community. These leaders speak to the Leadership Racine class about their passion, give tips for life-work balance and share their community experiences.
A trustee is defined as someone who assumes some legal obligations of managing an organization ensuring it runs efficiently, ethically and true to its mission. A community trustee is doing that for the good of the whole community. We need trustees in our community to plan for the future, to support our government and to help nonprofits provide services.
Leadership Racine knows there are many people in the community doing wonderful things to keep Racine moving forward. It is impossible to name them all but each May we find a few leaders who are inspiring and honest. The community trustee panelists also learn from each other, and the day brings a lot of energy to the participants. It is a perfect way to end the Leadership Racine program bringing everything the participants have learned to real-life.
22nd class year
The Leadership Racine program is going into its 22nd class year this September. Participants will learn about the challenges in the Racine community but will also see and hear about the positive changes that are happening everyday. They will build their community awareness as well as gain leadership skills that are needed to be an effective civic leader.
Leadership Racine is excited to move into its 22nd year of this program and will continue to celebrate all the community trustees that are making Racine a great place to live, work and play each day.
