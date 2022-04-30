Community Newsletter: Leadership Racine

RACINE — Leadership Racine is a program of the Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce (RAMAC) in its 24th year of helping prepare community members for positions of public influence and decision-making in the greater Racine area.

The program specifically targets professionals who are ready to hone their leadership skills and connect with community causes and agencies they are passionate about. Through nine monthly program sessions and a team project, individuals build their community awareness and gain leadership skills that are needed to be an effective civic leader. The goal is to build community trusteeship by preparing individuals to specifically sit on nonprofit boards or volunteer for committees.

As the chamber of commerce for the greater Racine area, RAMAC is aware of the continued need for properly trained individuals to keep local nonprofits functioning at a high level of proficiency. Having knowledgeable and well-connected board members is essential to nonprofit success. Even with the Leadership Racine (LR) program having graduated well over 550 individuals over the past 24 years, there continues to be a need in the nonprofit community for leaders, volunteers and especially board of director members. It is a constant churn as volunteers move into various phases of their lives and careers. Local nonprofits find themselves continuously recruiting for passionate and connected volunteers and board members.

Nonprofit Draft Day

Leadership Racine and RAMAC are committed to continuing their mission to build community trusteeship and are excited to announce the inaugural Nonprofit Draft Day initiative for Racine County on Sunday, May 22. This one-day event from 1 to 4 p.m. at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, Caledonia, is modeled after a professional sports draft. The event will connect local nonprofits with community members who are interested in serving on a board of directors. This is a hassle-free opportunity for nonprofits and prospective board members to meet in a productive and stress-free environment.

During this draft style event, each community member is a free agent. The free agents will get a chance to talk to nonprofit agencies who are the scouts. Interested free agents can leave their name or business card with various scouts. Then, the scouts will choose free agents that align with their mission, vision and values.

“A committee member for the LR program came to me with this idea because he saw a story about it in another community,” said Anna Clementi, program coordinator of Leadership Racine and vice president of operations for RAMAC. “I was immediately interested in making this an event for Racine nonprofits. It is a perfect fit for Leadership Racine to put on this event as it directly aligns with our mission of building community trusteeship. I continuously hear from nonprofits the need for board members so what better way than to facilitate connecting nonprofits to people who want to get involved and do it in a fun and creative way.”

Clementi continues, “Being a match-maker and helping get people in front of one another and ignite a relationship is really the focus. But it is just step one. The nonprofits will still have to connect in a deeper manner after this one-day event with the free agents they pick. The nonprofits participating are really excited so now we need the public to show up, ask questions, and be willing to dive in and get involved.”

There is no fee to attend. To learn more about this event, visit facebook.com/nonprofitdraftdaysracine or the RAMAC website at racinechamber.com/leadership-racine. People may also contact Anna Clementi at 262-634-1931.

