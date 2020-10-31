Community Newsletter: Leadership Racine builds community through projects with local nonprofits

During this ordeal, RRP has pushed through the negative narrative and is steadfast to their mission to lift each other up by not only building affordable housing, but more importantly, to build ties and relationships through the community. RRP is currently running a fundraising campaign for the rebuilding efforts of this home that was victim to arson, and asks for the public’s support. Visit revitalizeracine.org to donate.

The message RRP is giving is we must continue to build relationships, build community and build up Racine. And that is where the Leadership Racine program comes into play. During this Leadership Racine program year, the project team consisting of Brandon Danner (Educators Credit Union), Nikki Pfeifer, Greg Poplawski (Cree Lighting), Katie Prybylski (Racine Unified School District) and Stefanie Stamper (University of Wisconsin-Parkside) will be working hard to support the mission of RRP. They will be developing an outline to hold neighborhood events to help RRP create safe, healthy and vibrant neighborhoods.

To learn more about Racine Revitalization Partnership, go to revitalizeracine.org or follow the organization on Facebook.

Hands-on experience