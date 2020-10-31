Community Newsletter: Leadership Racine builds community through projects with local nonprofits

Leadership Racine, a program of Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce, has made a commitment to the Racine community to build community trusteeship through the development of strong, diverse and knowledgeable leaders.
Leadership Racine is a nine-month program where participants become better equipped to hold positions of public influence or decision-making within the community. Participants are expected to commit to sitting on a nonprofit board or committee upon graduating from the program.
Team effort
As part of the overall Leadership Racine experience, participants work on projects in teams with local nonprofits. This year, one of the projects is with the Racine Revitalization Partnership (RRP). The mission of RRP is to provide social and economic opportunities by uniting the community through work, housing, and commerce that supports healthy and vibrant neighborhoods.
Part of the work that RRP focuses on to build up neighborhoods includes building or rehabbing homes to increase home ownership opportunities. Sadly, this past June, one of RRP’s newly rehabbed homes was a victim of fire for a second time in less than six months. Sale of the property to a family with three children was scheduled to close the very next day. And RRP was planning to use some of the sale proceeds to support construction of other affordable single-family homes.
During this ordeal, RRP has pushed through the negative narrative and is steadfast to their mission to lift each other up by not only building affordable housing, but more importantly, to build ties and relationships through the community. RRP is currently running a fundraising campaign for the rebuilding efforts of this home that was victim to arson, and asks for the public’s support. Visit revitalizeracine.org to donate.
The message RRP is giving is we must continue to build relationships, build community and build up Racine. And that is where the Leadership Racine program comes into play. During this Leadership Racine program year, the project team consisting of Brandon Danner (Educators Credit Union), Nikki Pfeifer, Greg Poplawski (Cree Lighting), Katie Prybylski (Racine Unified School District) and Stefanie Stamper (University of Wisconsin-Parkside) will be working hard to support the mission of RRP. They will be developing an outline to hold neighborhood events to help RRP create safe, healthy and vibrant neighborhoods.
To learn more about Racine Revitalization Partnership, go to revitalizeracine.org or follow the organization on Facebook.
Hands-on experience
For the Leadership Racine participants, working directly with a nonprofit gives them a real-world, hands-on experience of what it will be like once they commit to serving on a board of directors for a local nonprofit and become community trustees in this community.
The relationships built between the Leadership Racine participants and the nonprofits, such as RRP, ensure a promising future for the greater Racine community. What they will learn from each other gets to the heart of community trusteeship and what being part of a community means.
For more information on Leadership Racine, go to racinechamber.com/leadership-racine.
