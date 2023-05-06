RACINE — Leadership Racine, a program of the Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce Foundation, is in its 25th year of helping prepare community members for positions of public influence and decision-making in the greater Racine area.

Twenty-five years of developing strong leaders.

Twenty-five years of supporting nonprofits.

Twenty-five years of spreading community awareness and positivity about the Racine community.

Twenty-five years of servant leadership.

The Leadership Racine program is graduating a cohort of 25 individuals this month.

With this 25th class, the reach of the LR program can be found in many facets around the Racine community.

If you are a local nonprofit, it is very likely you have a LR alumnus or two on your board of directors. If you are from a business in Racine, it is quite possible you have an employee or co-worker that is an LR alumnus.

After 25 years and more than 600 graduates, Leadership Racine has made a significant impact in the Racine community.

Targets professionals

The LR program specifically targets professionals who are ready to hone their leadership skills and connect with community causes and agencies they are passionate about.

This is done through nine monthly sessions with a curriculum that provides relevant civic education and leadership skills training.

The program’s curriculum reflects current issues and frequently considers topics such as local government, education, human and social services, arts and culture, and economic development.

The program provides participants with the opportunity for unique perspectives and insights of community issues, and they get a chance to meet many of the leaders in Racine doing hard work every day.

The goal is to build community trusteeship by preparing individuals to specifically sit on nonprofit boards or volunteer for committees.

Team projects

During the nine-month program, participants also take on team projects that focus on addressing important public issues in the community.

Many LR team projects have made an impact to the Racine community over the last 25 years.

Here are the projects addressing specific community needs taking place this year from the LR25 class:

Community Health and Neighborhood Safety — Team Secret Garden is developing a plan for a community garden for a local nonprofit as a way to beautify the Uptown area of Racine and provide neighborhood unity, health and safety.

Children and Youth — This team named Racine Youth Champions is working with a local nonprofit to help them revitalize and market their youth mental health services and programs. This team is helping to address the need for mental health resources for the younger population.

Image of Racine and arts and culture — As a beatification and public art project for Racine, team Electric Slide is hoping to wrap utility boxes with artwork. As a deterrent of vandalism and a way to beautify a community, displaying artwork on utility boxes has become very popular around the world. LR would like to see this beautification project happen in Racine as well.

Education — Team Education Drivers is facilitating an empowerment conference for students with autism and other special education needs. This is an opportunity to serve an underrepresented population and to highlight resources, services, programs and training opportunities to prepare students for life after high school.

Employment and Economic Opportunity — This team named themselves the Empowerment Advocates of Racine. They identified financial literacy as a potential barrier to gaining employment. They are addressing this by creating a board game to bring financial literacy into the home or classroom to promote resources that might not be well known.

Apply online

RAMAC is Racine’s chamber of commerce and the voice of business for a broad and diverse membership. They are proud and honored to celebrate the 25th year of building community trustees through their Leadership Racine program.

To participate in LR26, starting in September, review the program details and fill out an application online at racinechamber.com/leadership-racine.