Community Newsletter: LCS

A new year

The start of a new year is a great time to celebrate the accomplishments that were made in 2019. It is also the perfect time to look forward to achieving more in the coming year. It’s a time to reflect and give thanks for the past year, celebrate large and small victories, make decisions regarding how to best meet our mission, and embark on new beginnings and fresh starts. LCS offers services based on the mission of providing training and community engagement for youth and adults of varying abilities to enhance their self-esteem and quality of life. LCS believes that “potential is limitless.”

For LCS, a new year presents the opportunity to start afresh, to set new strategic measures and plan for the future. LCS recently went through the strategic planning process and is poised to kick of the new year with renewed energy and determination to support its participants to achieve great things through meaningful community involvement and employment.

LCS sees the new year as an opportunity to generate a new chapter in the life of the organization. Staff are hopeful that the year will be full of new things that will spur creativity, and encourage them to become trail blazers in supporting LCS participants to lead inclusive and fuller lives.

Moving forward LCS will continue to tap into the nonprofit community as a way to train and educate LCS participants through volunteerism. LCS values and appreciates its collaboration with its nonprofit partners. LCS staff have learned that the best teaching of new skills is done through real life experiences in the community. LCS fully supports through the services it provides in the quote that “Everyone — regardless of income, available time, age and skills — can do something useful for others and, in the process, strengthen the fabric of our shared humanity” — William J. Clinton

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0