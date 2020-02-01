Community Newsletter: LCS

RACINE — 2019 was a great year for Lakeside Curative Services (LCS).
More LCS participants gained community employment and the organization also helped others outside of LCS obtain their employment goals. Additionally, LCS Connect Participants gave back to the community and/or engaged in more than 36 new opportunities in addition to Connect’s already established volunteer sites.
Survey results
Community is a common driving factor for LCS. LCS Explore participants took part in an extra 24 new community opportunities geared toward increasing their future employment outcomes. Most importantly LCS-2019 Satisfaction Surveys indicated that the organization is meeting the expectations of the people who receive services and their families, guardians and/or support staff. One of the comments from the survey: “Participants are not only respected and are treated as adults but are expected to raise up to high expectations. This sets LCS apart.” LCS is grateful for this acknowledgement and will continue to work hard to maintain that level of customer satisfaction.
Meeting participant and stakeholder satisfaction is important to LCS and the organization is fortunate to have exceptional personnel who strive to meet the standards mentioned in this comment. It is not unusual for LCS staff to go above and beyond for the participants. They truly “get” the value of making our mission happen each and every day and they do so with great passion and compassion.
A new year
The start of a new year is a great time to celebrate the accomplishments that were made in 2019. It is also the perfect time to look forward to achieving more in the coming year. It’s a time to reflect and give thanks for the past year, celebrate large and small victories, make decisions regarding how to best meet our mission, and embark on new beginnings and fresh starts. LCS offers services based on the mission of providing training and community engagement for youth and adults of varying abilities to enhance their self-esteem and quality of life. LCS believes that “potential is limitless.”
For LCS, a new year presents the opportunity to start afresh, to set new strategic measures and plan for the future. LCS recently went through the strategic planning process and is poised to kick of the new year with renewed energy and determination to support its participants to achieve great things through meaningful community involvement and employment.
LCS sees the new year as an opportunity to generate a new chapter in the life of the organization. Staff are hopeful that the year will be full of new things that will spur creativity, and encourage them to become trail blazers in supporting LCS participants to lead inclusive and fuller lives.
Moving forward LCS will continue to tap into the nonprofit community as a way to train and educate LCS participants through volunteerism. LCS values and appreciates its collaboration with its nonprofit partners. LCS staff have learned that the best teaching of new skills is done through real life experiences in the community. LCS fully supports through the services it provides in the quote that “Everyone — regardless of income, available time, age and skills — can do something useful for others and, in the process, strengthen the fabric of our shared humanity” — William J. Clinton