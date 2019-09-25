October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM). Congress first designated one week in October for recognizing the important role individuals with disabilities played in the workforce. The month long designation was launched in 1988 and continues today.
The theme for 2019 is “The Right Talent, Right Now.” According to former U.S. Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta, “Individuals with disabilities offer employers diverse perspectives on how to tackle challenges and achieve success.”
This is where LCS’ mission flourishes. LCS provides training and community experiences services for youth and adults of varying abilities to enhance their self-esteem and quality of life. LCS accomplishes this mission though supporting participants to gain competitive employment that pays at least minimum wage and/or active engagement in the community. The Division of Vocational Rehabilitation (DVR) is an integral partner in helping LCS identify the best employment opportunities for mutual consumers.
LCS believes that for each individual potential is limitless. By supporting the individuals we serve and assisting them to be employed in the community LCS helps individuals contribute toward keeping our community’s economy strong. Individuals with disabilities bring a wide range of job skills to the workplace and a high level of loyalty to a business that is hard to match.
The businesses that hire individuals with disabilities affirms that the businesses in our community are committed to ensuring equal opportunity for all citizens and that they understand the powerful benefits of diversity in the workplace. Businesses are learning that hiring individuals with disabilities benefits their business because they experience lower turnover rates, increased productivity, and they have access to a broader pool of skilled workers.
Here are some quotes on employment diversity and inclusion from individuals across the country.
- “Inclusion is not a matter of political correctness. It is the key to growth” — Jesse Jackson, politician and activist.
- “We need to resist the tyranny of low expectations. We need to open our eyes to the inequality that remains. We won’t unlock the full potential of the workplace until we see how far from equality we really are” — Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook.
It is hoped that these thoughts will inspire more businesses to consider opening the doors to employment for individuals with disabilities.
LCS is grateful for the many business partners that have employed the individuals that LCS supports. These employment connections have positively impacted the lives of hundreds of people. For many the employment opportunities have resulted in individuals leading more independent and fuller lives.
Vicki Watson is employed at Wendy’s in Racine. The DVR was instrumental in her gaining employment. She wanted a job for a very long time and said that she really likes her job because she has made new friends. Watson also talks about saving her money to move into an apartment someday and about taking a trip to Tokyo. She is one success story in the midst of many employment success stories for other individuals with disabilities who are now employed in the community and earning a competitive wage.
For more information, contact LCS at 262-598-0098.
