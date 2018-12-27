Lakeside Curative Services wishes the Racine community peace and joy during the holiday season and into the new year.
Twenty-eighteen was another outstanding year for LCS and much of this success was once again directly attributable to our friends and partners within our community. This has resulted in more local businesses experiencing firsthand the value of hiring individuals with disabilities. In partnership with the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation, 52 people were hired into jobs in the community where they are earning at least minimum wage or better. These results complement LCS’s belief that “potential is limitless.”
Equally important is the fact that new volunteer sites were developed that gave participants the chance to give back to their community while learning new skills and enjoying the personal satisfaction of helping others. In 2018, multiple new volunteer sites were added bringing the total of LCS Connect volunteer sites to 45.
LCS Explore participants also engaged in a multitude of community-based experiences alongside other community members that resulted in individuals expanding their interests and skills in a variety of important areas. Multiple job tours took place that provided participants with information about the multitude of career opportunities available in our community. All of these occurrences support the LCS mission of “providing training and community engagement for youth and adults with varying abilities to enhance their self-esteem and quality of life.”
On behalf of LCS, thank you to the Racine community for all of the wonderful opportunities that you have extended to LCS participants. LCS is hopeful that as new businesses come into the Racine area that those businesses will make hiring individuals with disabilities a key priority.
“Some people dream of success others get up every morning and make it happen” — Wayne Huizenga
The staff at LCS are instrumental in making Huizenga’s thoughts a reality for LCS participants. The exceptional support that they provide to LCS participants each and every day helps personal hopes and dreams become a reality for those individuals that LCS serves. LCS staff are the “community builders” that turn LCS’s mission into reality.
As LCS transitions into 2019, we are prepared to begin offering additional new service options for participants and families to consider. We will be offering Links, a service that helps participants individually “link” to the community to partake in whatever experiences they desire to enrich their lives during free time. A small group version of Links will also be available. LCS will also begin offering “futures planning — mapping” to help individuals and their families plan for the future while documenting what is important in an individual’s life so these critical factors are not forgotten into the future. Call LCS at 262-598-0098 for more information.
