Community Newsletter: Kiwanis Club of West Racine

The Kiwanis Club of West Racine recently wrapped up another successful year of serving kids around the world — and right here in the Racine area. Oh, and the club’s 52 members had a lot of fun doing it.
The international service organization’s members logged 5,762 hours of volunteer service in the 2018-19 program year which ended Sept. 30. Kiwanians drove the Ascension All Saints Hospital courtesy van, took Special Olympics athletes to and from practice sessions, rang bells at Salvation Army kettles, handed out 1,000 miniature flags at the Memorial Day Parade, served clients at the Holy Communion Lutheran Church food bank, and served as judges for local school spelling, geography and math competitions.
The club also sponsored the Park High School Key Club, hosted the annual Tri-County Olympics for nursing home residents, provided volunteers for Reality Check Day and supported hospital tours for local second-grade students.
In addition to volunteering, West Racine Kiwanians gave back to the community throughout the year. More than $23,000 was donated to 41 local organizations and programs. In addition, members purchased more than 100 Christmas gifts donated to local families by The Salvation Army, awarded four college/university scholarships to local graduates and iPADS for five autistic children, bringing the year’s donation total to nearly $36,000.
Zoo lights
The Kiwanis’ highest-profile annual project is going on right now. The Kiwanis Holiday of Lights display can be viewed each evening through Dec. 31 along North Main Street at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St. A joint venture of the Kiwanis Club of Racine and the Kiwanis Club of West Racine, the elaborate display carries on the tradition of the Wheary Lights that have delighted residents for generations.
The Kiwanis Holiday of Lights are set up, taken down and maintained entirely by community volunteers. The display is funded by donations and the sale of a custom-designed brass ornament. This year’s design honors Wells Brothers — a restaurant known for its award-winning pizza since 1921. The 2019 ornament, and limited quantities of previous years’ ornaments, are now on sale for $10 each at 10 area locations. For details, contact Ollie Nielsen at 262-498-3459.
Raffle Night
The Kiwanis Club of West Racine’s next fundraising event — Kiwanis Raffle Night — will be held Saturday, March 7, at Infusino’s Banquet Hall. Tickets are $110 each, which includes two family-style Italian dinners, homemade desserts and an opportunity to win a cash or merchandise prize. Just 210 tickets are sold so everyone goes home with a gift. The top prize is $5,000 in cash. Raffle Night tickets are now available. To order, call Rob Cooper at 262-886-2903.
The club’s other major fundraiser takes place in July. That’s when members, family and friends will prepare and serve up brats, hot dogs, chicken and all the trimmings for about 2,000 people attending the annual CNH Industrial (Case) company picnic.
Attend a meeting
The Kiwanis Club of West Racine meets from 7 to 8:30 a.m. every Wednesday at the Health Pavilion (Caledonia Room) on the Ascension All Saints Spring Street campus, 3821 Spring St. Guests are always welcome. To to attend a meeting, contact Mike Mucha, membership chair, at 262-721-7996 or email mikemucha150@gmail.com.
Follow the club on Facebook at facebook.com/WestRacineKiwanis.
The Kiwanis Club of West Racine is looking forward to a busy, fun year. They are generous with their time. They are creative with their ideas. They are passionate about making a difference. And, they have fun along the way!