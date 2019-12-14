Community Newsletter: Kiwanis Club of West Racine

Zoo lights

The Kiwanis’ highest-profile annual project is going on right now. The Kiwanis Holiday of Lights display can be viewed each evening through Dec. 31 along North Main Street at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St. A joint venture of the Kiwanis Club of Racine and the Kiwanis Club of West Racine, the elaborate display carries on the tradition of the Wheary Lights that have delighted residents for generations.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Kiwanis Holiday of Lights are set up, taken down and maintained entirely by community volunteers. The display is funded by donations and the sale of a custom-designed brass ornament. This year’s design honors Wells Brothers — a restaurant known for its award-winning pizza since 1921. The 2019 ornament, and limited quantities of previous years’ ornaments, are now on sale for $10 each at 10 area locations. For details, contact Ollie Nielsen at 262-498-3459.

Raffle Night