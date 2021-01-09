Community Newsletter: Join Relay for Life of Racine and help save lives from cancer

The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Racine invites the community to join together to help save lives from cancer. Relay For Life is a movement that includes a community of survivors, caregivers, volunteers and participants who share the belief that our future can be free from cancer.
“We envision a future where we no longer live with the threat of cancer — unfortunately, that future is at risk because of COVID-19,” said Laurie Bertrand, the American Cancer Society’s executive director in Wisconsin. “Let’s rally together so progress in the fight against cancer isn’t put on hold. We remain committed to serving and supporting cancer patients and survivors, but we need your help. Please join us and let’s give hope the advantage.”
Founded in Tacoma, Wash., in 1985, Relay For Life events honor survivors, remember loved ones lost and inspire participants to take action. While these events may continue to look different in 2021 due to the pandemic, members of each Relay team typically take turns walking around a track or path, with at least one team member walking at all times to signify that cancer never sleeps. Teams also raise funds prior to and at the event.
The dollars raised through Relay For Life events help the American Cancer Society fuel its efforts by investing in research, providing patients and their families the resources they need like a 24/7 toll-free helpline, and working to ensure access to lifesaving screenings for all individuals.
Join the movement
The public is invited to join the American Cancer Society in the fight against cancer. There are many ways to get involved:
- Sign up for the Relay For Life of Racine. Register a team or join an existing team, collect donations and help fund a future that’s free from cancer.
- Sponsor the Relay For Life movement. There are several sponsorship opportunities available to local companies and businesses.
- Make a donation. Every dollar supports the American Cancer Society’s lifesaving mission.
Because while progress is being made, cancer death rates have been dropping since the early 1990s. That progress is in jeopardy without funding to sustain the society’s hallmark cancer research program, as well as its comprehensive patient and caregiver services.
Research
Research is the cornerstone of the American Cancer Society’s work in fighting cancer. In fact, research funded and conducted by the society has led to groundbreaking milestones that have significantly advanced the fight against cancer such as:
- Funding the first successful chemotherapy treatment
- Demonstrating the efficacy of mammograms for the early detection of breast cancer
- Confirming the link between smoking and lung cancer
- Establishing the link between obesity and death from breast, colorectal and other cancers
“Failing to invest in cancer research now means we’ll have less knowledge on how to prevent and treat cancer and, ultimately, more suffering and death from cancer in the future,” Bertrand added.
Support for patients, caregivers
Throughout the pandemic, the American Cancer Society has remained available 24 hours a day providing accurate information about COVID-19 and cancer through their toll-free helpline, 800-227-2345, and website, cancer.org.
Furthermore, with the ongoing spread of the virus disrupting treatment for cancer patients many are waiting longer for the care they need. The society’s 24/7 helpline keeps patients connected to vital information and support during a stressful time. Patients can also connect with the society via video conferencing to get the answers they need, which can reduce feelings of isolation due to social distancing.
The public can help the American Cancer Society ensure cancer research doesn’t stop, that support for cancer patients and caregivers doesn’t stop, that the fight against cancer doesn’t stop.
For more information about Relay For Life, to sign up, or to donate, visit RelayForLife.org/RacineWI or call 800-227-2345.