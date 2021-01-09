Community Newsletter: Join Relay for Life of Racine and help save lives from cancer

The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Racine invites the community to join together to help save lives from cancer. Relay For Life is a movement that includes a community of survivors, caregivers, volunteers and participants who share the belief that our future can be free from cancer.

“We envision a future where we no longer live with the threat of cancer — unfortunately, that future is at risk because of COVID-19,” said Laurie Bertrand, the American Cancer Society’s executive director in Wisconsin. “Let’s rally together so progress in the fight against cancer isn’t put on hold. We remain committed to serving and supporting cancer patients and survivors, but we need your help. Please join us and let’s give hope the advantage.”

Founded in Tacoma, Wash., in 1985, Relay For Life events honor survivors, remember loved ones lost and inspire participants to take action. While these events may continue to look different in 2021 due to the pandemic, members of each Relay team typically take turns walking around a track or path, with at least one team member walking at all times to signify that cancer never sleeps. Teams also raise funds prior to and at the event.