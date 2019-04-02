John XXIII Educational Center’s annual dinner fundraiser is scheduled for 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Hickory Hall, 5844 Douglas Ave., Caledonia. Dinner will be provided by Danny’s Catering and vegetarian and gluten-free choices are available. Brochures and registration forms are available at St. Patrick’s Rectory and John XXIII Educational Center’s hours from 4-5:30 p.m. and 6:30-8 p.m. Checks and registration forms should be sent to John XXIII Educational Center. Addressed envelopes are included with the brochures. Cost is $20 per person; $160 for a table for eight people.
People may call in their registration to Shirley Heck at 262-681-9427 or Nancy Spencer at 262-456-2029 and pay on the evening of the fundraiser. Registrations are due by April 7.
Soccer tournament
John XXIII will host a 3-on-3 soccer tournament from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6, in the St. Patrick’s School gym. To participate, email Theresa Havelka at theresa_havelka@john23center.org.
Breakthrough Thursday
The weekly Breakthrough Thursday event for high school students we host a student from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside to discuss the Parkside Promise Plus Program, as well as college life in general.
John XXIII has also started its Sister2Sister group, a five-week program for middle and high school girls. The group meets Tuesdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. to talk about peer pressure, self-esteem, healthy coping mechanisms and more.
New windows
Students at John XXIII are pleased to have the new, warm windows in each room. The donation celebration is scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 30.
About the center
John XXIII Educational Center is a ministry of St. Patrick’s Parish and offers three educational programs at no charge.
The Afterschool Support Program offers supervised study hall, mentoring and tutoring to students in grades six to 12 from 4-5:30 p.m. and 6:30-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Its Outreach Program is offered at various school sites during the day to help students address topics not covered in the regular curriculum such as bullying, controlling emotions, healthy relationships, etc.
Parent Education/Outreach is an important component to the program. The center collaborates with available social services such as the Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization (HALO), UW-Extension, Juntos and Focus on Community. Computer classes are available to show parents how to use Racine Unified School District’s Infinite Campus portal that includes weekly grades, progress reports, attendance and behavior.
To enroll a child at John XXIII Educational Center, call 262-898-7250.
