Community Newsletter: John XXIII Educational Center

John XXlll Educational Center, a ministry of St. Patrick’s Parish, has shifted its approach to supporting students, given the regulations of social distancing.
For 11 years homework assistance, tutoring, mentoring and Social Emotional Learning via an outreach program have been the vehicles for community support. When schools were closed due to COVID-19, the staff agreed that children would need more advocacy than ever before. The decision was made on March 16 and no time was lost.
In addition to homework assistance via Zoom, the outreach program was changed to Facebook Live lessons four times a week versus in-person support groups on school campuses.
Geraldine Bodi, outreach counselor and middle school coordinator, begins each lesson with a brief guided meditation based on Heart Math (Heartmath.com) and the newest research in education and psychology. The purpose is to improve focus and an inner sense of calm. Additionally, lessons are taught that ask students to reflect on their emotional strength, grit, self-confidence and perseverance. Resources include Dr. Suess, “Code of the Extraordinary Mind” by Vishen Lakhiani, Anne Frank’s “Tales from the Secret Annex,” “The Essence of Zen” by Mark Levon Byrne, and the center’s group curriculum on grief and loss.
More than 30 outreach lessons have been viewed by more than 600 students, educators and parents during the shutdown of schools. In the fall, outreach guidance lessons will resume and expand. Currently public and private middle school students are served. A fifth-grade curriculum and post coronavirus recovery curriculum will be added.
“My own experience with loss and altruism was a lesson in itself for the students to change their pain into power,” said Bodi when asked what she values most about the experience of student support during a global pandemic crisis. “Many lessons affirm that when we help others, react with love and not fear, we become our best selves. Everyone is a superhero. Write your story and savor the moment you’re in. We cannot change the past, but how we view it becomes a journey. We cannot control the future but we can be adaptable to change. We can find gratitude in the present moment. Help the person in front of you, even if it is your parents that you may have felt cooped up with for the last two months.”
Credit Recovery Program
This past school year the John XXIII Educational Center reconnected with the RUSD Credit Recovery Program. Beginning this past January, students from RUSD were able to work on online course offered in the afternoons from Monday through Thursday at the center. The center became a community site as it had been a few years ago. A number of these students were able to “recover” or earn credit for courses in order to graduate this spring. The center plans to continue and expand this program in the fall of 2020.
Collaboration
In March of this year the center became a member of the Racine Mental Health Network. Collaboration with Julie Hueller, Mental Health coordinator for RUSD, is exploring how the center might increase support for students through groups in various middle school programs.
Additionally, John XXlll Educational Center has grown in its relationship with the Siena Catholic Schools during 2019-2020. The center hopes to work with various schools in the system to not only continue student attendance at the center in afternoons and evenings and offer groups via the Outreach Program, but to assist students at their school sites academically. As it looks to the fall of 2020, the center is planning to adjust to the school reality that emerges. It is ready to adjust schedules and programming that will assist and support fifth- through 12th-grade students and their needs.
