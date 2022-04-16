Community Newsletter: It's almost time for the AAUW Racine used book sale

RACINE — Fiction. Nonfiction. Old books. Newer books. Cookbooks. Gardening books. Biographies. Autobiographies. Science fiction books. Travel books. The list of books shoppers will find at the American Association of University Women Racine Spring Gigantic Used Book Sale goes on and on.

Shoppers will also find board games, puzzles, DVDs, CDs and LPs. Most books are priced between $1 and $2 and there will be a bag sale in the hallway. During the second week of the sale, most books will be half-price.

The sale is being held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 4-7 and 12-14 in the lower level of CVS Pharmacy, 1122 West Blvd. Shoppers can access the sale by taking the stairs along the east side of the building or by way of the stairs or elevator in the CVS lobby.

Proceeds from the sale are used for higher education for women. The Racine AAUW Branch includes a nonprofit public charity that provides college scholarships to Racine County women based on merit and financial need. National AAUW also includes a public charity that annually awards about $4 million in post-graduate fellowships, grants and awards to outstanding women around the globe.

Community Issues Committee

AAUW Racine’s Community Issues Committee is getting active again after a hiatus due to the pandemic.

The week before Valentine’s Day, volunteers from the committee delivered materials so the children living at Bethany Apartments could make lacy hearts to decorate their apartment doors. Then, on Valentine’s Day, they brought heart-shaped cookies for the children to decorate. Volunteers have also been preparing meals for the Women’s Resource Center.

In addition, the committee has been working on projects with the Safe Haven Girls Group and the girls at Shepherds College in Union Grove. More volunteers will be working at the Ballyhoo at the Zoo Art Fair in June.

Women’s History Month

March was Women’s History Month. This year’s theme was “Women Providing Healing, Promoting Health,” which is a tribute to the caregivers and frontline workers during the ongoing pandemic. It is also recognition of the many ways that women of all cultures have provided healing and hope throughout history.

The celebration of Women’s History Month grew out of a week-long celebration of women’s contributions to culture, history and society and was organized by the Sonoma, Calif., school district in 1978.

President Jimmy Carter issued the first presidential proclamation which declared that the week of March 8 as National Women’s History Week. Six years later, the National Women’s History Project successfully convinced Congress to expand the event to the entire month of March.

About AAUW

The American Association of University Women (AAUW) advances gender equity for all women and girls through research, education and advocacy. Membership is open to women and men holding an associate, bachelor or advanced degree from an accredited institution of higher learning.

Information about AAUW Racine can be found at http//:racine-wi.aauw.net or facebook.com/racineaauw. Questions can be sent via email at aauwracine@hotmail.com.

