Spring is officially here! We can all give ourselves a well-deserved pat on the back for once again struggling through another Wisconsin winter. The long, silent nights, the frigid winds, the below-zero temps and (hopefully) the snow, the snow-blowers and the treacherous drives are behind us.
Snowmelt immediately uncovered snow-drops fully formed with buds, daffodils, blood-root and crocuses are poking up and for Hoy Audubon Society and bird lovers everywhere, the best news; migration has begun. The long flight from southern states and Central America has been set in motion and the first of many in-coming waves are here.
Bird migration
Red-winged blackbirds (one of North America’s most prolific and most studied birds, estimated numbers 250 million) — right on schedule. As the second week of March was frigid, we were hopeful they would wait. Nope. We heard a solitary cong-la-RHEE in a wetland and the next day scores more. Robins were close behind and our silent days are once again alive with their familiar songs. Time to keep an eye on our bird-baths. Our beloved robins can rapidly change a clean birdbath from clear to black in the blink of an eye.
Flocks of cedar waxwings have been seen, bluebird boxes are in use, turkey vultures are circling in the sky and soon woodcocks will begin their sky-dances throughout the state.
And this is just the beginning. Spring migration brings large numbers of song birds and one of the first to arrive are golden-crowned kinglets and yellow-rumps, one of Wisconsin’s most abundant warblers. By early May, the warblers are doing their version of “the wave,” often coming in with a weather system and thrilling bird watchers with sightings of 15 or more species in a day.
Don’t forget your oranges for May Day. The Baltimore orioles usually have this weekend on their calendars for our area. The males will arrive first and will definitely be heard and seen with their bright colors and loud song.
Hoy Audubon is gearing up for the in-coming migration as well — it’s our favorite time of year.
Activities
Below is a list of April and May activities, which are free (exception as listed) and open to all:
- Field Trip: Evening Woodcock Walk, 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 3 (or 5:30 p.m. for general birding), Cliffside Park, 7320 Michna Road, Caledonia.
- Hoy Audubon Society meeting, 7 p.m. Thursday, April 4, River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, Caledonia. Program: “Know Your Nests.”
- Wisconsin Conservation Congress annual spring meeting, 7 p.m. Monday, April 8, Union Grove High 3433 S. Colony Ave., Union Grove, dnr.wi.gov/About/WCC/springhearing.html.
- Field Trip: Evening Woodcock Walk, 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, Pike River Pathway north of Highway 11, Mount Pleasant. (or 5:30 p.m. for general birding).
- Celebrate Earth Day, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 13, Gateway Technical College, 3520 30th Ave., Kenosha.
- Beginning Bird Class, 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 27, Eco-Justice Center, 7133 Michna Road, Caledonia. Cost: $5.
- Field Trip: Morning Warbler Walks, 8 a.m. Tuesdays, April 30-May 21, Cliffside Park, 7320 Michna Road, Caledonia
- Field Trip: Evening Warbler Walks at Colonial Park, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, May 1-22, Colonial Park, 2300 W. High St.
- Field Trip: Evening Bird Walks, 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, May 2-23, Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road, Somers.
- Hoy Audubon Society meeting, board elections, 7 p.m. Thursday, May 2, River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, Caledonia. Program: “Super Insects.”
- Field Trip: Morning Bird Walks, 8 a.m. Fridays, May 3-24, River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, Caledonia
- Birds and Breakfast, 7-11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary & Aboretum, 880 Green Bay Road.
- Field Trip: Morning Bird Walk, 8 a.m. Saturday, May 11, Trout Ponds just west of Highway 31 and 4 Mile Road, Caledonia.
For complete descriptions, go to www.hoyaudubon.org.
Trees We Love, 2019
Hoy Audubon Society’s Trees We Love program is now in its fourth year. It’s time to keep an eye on the sky not only for the in-coming migration but also to catch our first glimpses of tree awakening. One can even now see the first swelling of buds and if the weather agrees, it won’t be too long before the very first hints of green begin to blur the horizon.
We all know trees, of course. We all love trees (what’s not to love) and if you have a cherished tree you would like to nominate, contact Sue Schuit by email, salav@wi.rr.com, phone 262-752-5955 or download a nomination form at www.hoyaudubon.org/TreesWeLove.
All nominations (dependent on total number received) will receive a site-visit, species, approximate age, height and spread information and awardees will receive a solid-bronze plaque, researched site history and a framed picture.
Deadline for nominations is May 31.
