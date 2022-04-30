Community Newsletter: Hospice Alliance

Kenneth Doka, a leading expert of grief and grief therapy states that one in five children will experience the death of someone close to them by age 18, often being someone in a parental role, such as a grandparent or close relative.

In a poll of 1,000 high school juniors and seniors, 90% indicated that they had experienced the death of a loved one. Research further shows that children who were less than 12 years old when their parent died were more likely to have depression than those who lost a parent in adolescence. Grieving children also had higher rates of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) than nonbereaved children at any age and that the death of a parent in childhood is a traumatic experience.

Studies of adults with early parental loss show that they are more likely to experience depression, anxiety and substance use disorders. Other symptoms exhibited are difficulty concentrating in school, withdrawal/disengagement and less class participation, and absenteeism. In addition, it is estimated that 73,000 children die every year in the U.S., of those children, 83% have surviving siblings. Various studies on childhood bereavement all show similar results — children in these situations often experience an increase in anxiety with concerns about further loss, the safety of other family members and fear around separation.

Peer support

Hospice Alliance sponsors “Connections…Planting Seeds of Hope” to the communities it serves. The goal for this program is to support children and families who are coping with grief and the death of a loved one. Connections is a program where hope lives and healing begins. Peer support/education groups have proven to be highly successful in helping children learn healthy coping skills and to prevent mental health challenges later in adolescence and adulthood. Peer groups have the potential to help children feel supported in their grief, and to gain a renewed sense of hope. The program offers this by encouraging participants to engage in peer discussion, bonding and organized activities. Connections will provide an opportunity to talk with others who have also experienced a death. Participants take part in activities that encourage discussion and the expression of their grief, as well as tools to help them deal with their loss.

“Connections…Planting Seeds of Hope” meets from 5 to 7:45 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month from October to May. A light meal is served and then participants break off into age-appropriate groups. To sign up, contact Hospice Alliancen262-652-4482 or go to hospicealliance.org.

Veteran program

At Hospice Alliance, every day is Veterans Day, and the organization recognizes veterans and their spouses with a pinning ceremony, certificate, and red, white and blue blanket. Hospice Alliance is a Level 5 participant in the We Honor Veterans (WHV) program, the highest level that can be achieved. The training from this program helps staff to recognize and support veterans and their families with the unique needs at end of life.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0