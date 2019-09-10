Hospice Alliance recently announced it achieved the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for its hospice and palliative care services. The accreditation in hospice care and certification in Community-Based Palliative Care (CBPC) is awarded to healthcare providers who demonstrate continuous compliance of the Joint Commission’s performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects Hospice Alliance’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.
To receive the Gold Seal, Hospice Alliance underwent a rigorous onsite audit in April. During the review, which evaluated actual delivery of services and patient care, The Joint Commission experts assessed compliance with patient-centric requirements such as: comprehensive plans of care customized to meet the unique needs of each patient and family, protection of patient rights, including privacy and safety as well as emergency planning and other operational details.
“In addition to being the first organization in the State of Wisconsin to earn certification in CBPC, we are especially proud of our accreditation in Hospice Care," said Rita Hagen, Hospice Alliance executive director. "Asking an esteemed body such as The Joint Commission to come into your organization to deeply review every element can be nerve-wracking. While we were optimistic we would fare well, we are thrilled with the results. I’m proud to be a part of the organization. Our community should be proud to be the home of these quality services.” noted
'Gen Silent' screening
Hospice Alliance will be showing “Gen Silent” at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, in Great Lakes Room 116 at Gateway Technical College, 1001 Main St. “Gen Silent” is the 2011 critically-acclaimed documentary film that follows the lives of six LGBT seniors who must decide if they will hide their sexuality in the long-term healthcare system. The film shows that many LGBT seniors delay getting the care they need leading to poorer health outcomes than their straight counterparts.
You have free articles remaining.
"Gen Silent" depicts the emotional journey that many LGBT seniors face in a compassionate, thought provoking and educational manner. To learn more, go to theclowdergroup.com/gensilent or hospicealliance.org.
Want to know more?
Hospice Alliance, a provider of hospice and palliative care in southeastern Wisconsin, is committed to offering compassionate physical, emotional and spiritual care, and educating its patients, those who support them and the communities it serves.
Personalized care for patients and families who are facing life-limiting illnesses is available in the patient’s or loved one’s private homes, assisted living and skilled nursing facilities and in the Hospice Alliance House located in Pleasant Prairie. The Hospice House is the only 24/7 hospice care facilities of their kind in this corner of the state.
Hospice Alliance was voted best in Kenosha in 2017 and 2018 and is proud four-star member of the We Honor Veterans program as well as being accredited and certified by The Joint Commission. Hospice Alliance is a nonprofit hospice incorporated in 1981. For more information, call 262-652-4400 or go to hospicealliance.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.