Nearly 35 years ago, Hospice Alliance was founded by a group of hospice-care advocates who were determined to ensure that quality, end-of-life care and family support were available to residents of southeastern Wisconsin.
Hospice Alliance is a nonprofit, community-based provider of hospice and palliative care. The organization is committed to helping people live each day with dignity, comfort and hope. It does not seek to add more days to life, but more quality of life to days.
Hospice Alliance offers a wealth of resources for its caregivers and patients. In its most common form, the Circle of Care built around a patient’s care plan provides daily support and advice via round-the-clock access to a hospice registered nurse. This supplements the scheduled visits from the registered nurse case manager, social worker, chaplain and dedicated certified nursing assistant, who is available to assist in daily cares up to five days each week.
Techniques, therapies and Hospice House
Hospice Alliance continues to provide innovative care techniques and therapies. These special and unique types of therapies (art/aroma/dance movement/music) supports Hospice Alliance’s mission of “adding more life to days.” Along with the therapies, Hospice Alliance’s innovative cares continue when recognizing that we are the only provider of a “Hospice House” in southeastern Wisconsin. The Hospice Alliance Hospice House is a home-like residential care facility that provides daily care for patients. While some patients spend their entire time with Hospice Alliance in its house, others begin their time with them at their home, and move to the Hospice House, if necessary. These innovative care techniques and therapies are compliments of Hospice Alliance and underwritten by its support system.
Ring & Remember
As the holiday season grows near, Hospice Alliance will host its sixth annual Ring & Remember event at 4 or 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, at the Hospice Alliance office, 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie. This unique occasion is to celebrate the lives of loved ones who have passed but are not forgotten. This event occurs every November in conjunction with National Hospice and Palliative Care Awareness Month.
Ring & Remember was inspired by a poem entitled “The Meaning of the Bell,” which suggest a gentle, comforting way to work through our grief. Personalized Ring & Remember bells to honor a loved one are available and come with a copy of the inspiring poem.
The evening features live music, slideshow remembering of loved ones, honoring of veterans, inspirational readings and the ringing of the bells for loved ones. Desserts and refreshments are provided by St. Anne’s Hospitality Ministry after the event. This event is free and is open to the public.
For more information, go to www.hospicealliance.org/event/ring-remember.
