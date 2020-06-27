Community Newsletter: HOPES Center

Like every other organization, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has created new challenges for HOPES Center. Since the crisis started, the agency has searched for a balance that keeps the staff, volunteers and the people they serve safe, while continuing the mission of serving the mental health and social service needs of people who are poor and experiencing homelessness. The efforts are constant and ongoing.
At the onset, Raising HOPES with Talent, the HOPES Center’s signature fundraising event was nine days out when the decision was made to postpone due to the pandemic. In recent weeks, a new committee has been created which will explore the options of hosting the event in a different format later this year. Many talented performers, corporate sponsors, businesses and personal contributors put enormous energies into Raising HOPES. HOPES Center also relies on the income that is historically raised; they are hopeful some type of solution for 2020 will be identified.
Impacted programs
Program activities have also been impacted but they continue. Reception and other office volunteers have been on leave. The staff worked from home in the early days of the Safer at Home orders but more recently they have transitioned back to office hours by appointment.
Primary services are Street Outreach, Rapid Rehousing and Projects for Assistance in Transition from Homelessness (PATH) and all are continuing. Street Outreach consists of volunteer teams searching and serving people living in places not meant for human habitation. Teams continue to do this work wearing masks and gloves. Although expansion of street outreach teams generally occurs during summer months, this year efforts are currently restricted to just a few seasoned volunteers to maintain the highest levels of safety.
The Rapid Rehousing Program (RRP) operates under a Housing First philosophy. Federal grant funds supplemented by required local match monies provide tenant based rental assistance to people who are literally homeless. This program recognizes that people who have housing stability are much more likely to be emotionally and economically successful. Thankfully, changes made in the structure of the Rapid Rehousing program due to the virus helped house several of participants in the midst of the pandemic, allowing them to move out of area shelters.
The PATH program serves people who are homeless who also have a serious mental illness. They receive intensive case management which helps them access healthcare, mental health services, disability income and housing. At the start of the pandemic, participants in the PATH program were served via the phone; many are now meeting in person with their case manager on an appointment basis.
Helping clients
Several of the people served through HOPES Center were able to access housing during the pandemic thanks to the $1,200 stimulus payments. Since most of the clientele at HOPES Center do not need to file taxes due to their income level, the staff were instrumental in assisting eligible participants in accessing these funds.
Although HOPES Center traditionally serves as a drop-in center during specific hours, this option is not being offered due to challenges in the office with social distancing. The housing case manager and the executive director have used this as an opportunity to paint the general office area and are working on reconfigurations of seating in preparation for the eventual reopening of the reception area to walk-in visitors.
Through it all the ongoing administrative requirements are being met. The agency continues to submit funding requests and write grant reports. The committees and board have transitioned to meetings using Zoom, albeit not without occasional complications. Partnerships which continue the work of center colleagues in the Homeless and Housing Alliance in Racine County remain steadfast and strong. HOPES Center is optimistic that when this pandemic ends their work to serve those in need will continue, strengthened by the lessons learned in this crisis.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!