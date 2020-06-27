Community Newsletter: HOPES Center

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Like every other organization, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has created new challenges for HOPES Center. Since the crisis started, the agency has searched for a balance that keeps the staff, volunteers and the people they serve safe, while continuing the mission of serving the mental health and social service needs of people who are poor and experiencing homelessness. The efforts are constant and ongoing.

At the onset, Raising HOPES with Talent, the HOPES Center’s signature fundraising event was nine days out when the decision was made to postpone due to the pandemic. In recent weeks, a new committee has been created which will explore the options of hosting the event in a different format later this year. Many talented performers, corporate sponsors, businesses and personal contributors put enormous energies into Raising HOPES. HOPES Center also relies on the income that is historically raised; they are hopeful some type of solution for 2020 will be identified.

Impacted programs

Program activities have also been impacted but they continue. Reception and other office volunteers have been on leave. The staff worked from home in the early days of the Safer at Home orders but more recently they have transitioned back to office hours by appointment.