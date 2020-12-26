Community Newsletter: HOPES Center

The HOPES Center of Racine serves the mental health, social service, and housing needs of Racine County’s homeless and at-risk-of-homelessness populations through street outreach, rapid rehousing, and mental health counseling. It is one of five sponsored ministries of the Racine Dominican Sisters. Meeting people where they are, HOPES Center helps people move out of homelessness and into greater fullness of life.

Response to COVID-19

HOPES Center has pivoted several times since mid-March in order to meet the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At first HOPES Center closed its doors to the public in response to the statewide Safer at Home order and staff worked from home as much as possible. When the Safer at Home order expired at the end of May the Center remained closed to the public, but staff returned to the office and met with clients by appointment.