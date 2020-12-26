Community Newsletter: HOPES Center

The HOPES Center of Racine serves the mental health, social service, and housing needs of Racine County’s homeless and at-risk-of-homelessness populations through street outreach, rapid rehousing, and mental health counseling. It is one of five sponsored ministries of the Racine Dominican Sisters. Meeting people where they are, HOPES Center helps people move out of homelessness and into greater fullness of life.
Response to COVID-19
HOPES Center has pivoted several times since mid-March in order to meet the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
At first HOPES Center closed its doors to the public in response to the statewide Safer at Home order and staff worked from home as much as possible. When the Safer at Home order expired at the end of May the Center remained closed to the public, but staff returned to the office and met with clients by appointment.
Most recently, as COVID-19 infection rates have risen, the center has adopted a staggered work schedule in order to reduce the staff’s risk of exposure to the virus. Half the staff is in the office Monday, Tuesday and Friday. The other half is in on Wednesday and Thursday. Mask-wearing and social distancing are practiced. Staff continue to meet clients by appointment and work from home when not in the office. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Street outreach
One of the HOPES Center’s most visible programs is street outreach. Depending on the season, HOPES Center deploys street outreach teams up to four nights a week throughout Racine County to provide assistance to the unsheltered. Assistance may consist of an offer of shelter, a warm meal, a blanket or coat, personal care items or pairs of socks.
As the cold weather approaches, the number of unsheltered persons decreases and HOPES Center adjusts accordingly. Currently, the street ministry team is out three times weekly concentrating its efforts east of I-94. Street outreach was recently strengthened by the hiring of a part-time coordinator, Ben Cornell, who will recruit and train volunteers, organize the street outreach teams and assist in the office.
Website improvements
HOPES Center has a new website. It’s packed with information about the center’s staff, board, services, upcoming events and supporters. It has photo galleries illustrating the center’s work and fundraising events.
The website can be found at hopescenter.org.
Winter Wish List
HOPES Center uses in-kind donations to provide the items to people it encounters during street outreach. At this time of year, the following items are especially needed: Hand warmers (Hot Hands or Grabbers brands), full-size heavy blankets, sleeping bags, ramen noodle cups, bottled water and hot cocoa mix. In-kind donations may be brought to the HOPES Center’s office, 521 Sixth St., Racine, (across from Indian Motorcycle) during regular office hours. Monetary donations are also welcome and may be mailed to the office or through the Support HOPES button on the center’s website.
Point-in-Time Count
HOPES Center is a member of the Homelessness and Housing Alliance of Racine County, a consortium of homelessness prevention service providers throughout the county. On behalf of the alliance, the center coordinates the semi-annual Point-in-Time Count of the homeless. During the count teams consisting of agency staff and community volunteers go out to shelters and other sites where the homeless may be found.
The count is held to gather information on the homeless in Racine County and assess their needs, analyze gaps in services and help the unsheltered find shelter. The next Point-in-Time Count is scheduled for the evening of Jan. 20. To volunteer, contact Scott Metzel, HOPES Center executive director, at 262-898-2940, or the Homelessness and Housing Alliance office at 262-498-9761.