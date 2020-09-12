Community Newsletter: HOPES Center

What a year it has been. Our country, state and community have been tested with a multitude of issues. HOPES Center of Racine has been challenged to learn new ways to interact and continue services while remaining financially stable.
There may be nonprofit organizations that do not need to be concerned with fundraising, but they are rare. Most nonprofits need fundraising to be an integral part of their ongoing work. This is certainly true for HOPES Center.
Traditionally, the signature fundraising event for HOPES Center is Raising HOPES with Talent, a competitive all-ages talent show. This year the agency was forced to postpone the March event but as the saying goes, “the show must go on.” Thanks to the diligent work of the subcommittee, Raising Hopes with Talent 2020 (Take 2) will occur as a virtual event on Saturday, Dec. 5, on Facebook. The event will include six to eight acts that will be prerecorded. Efforts are underway to allow the silent auction that makes up a large component of the revenues for Raising Hopes to occur simultaneously, otherwise it will be scheduled separately.
Many tickets were sold prior to the cancellation of the March show so the December event is intended to give purchasers the virtual version of the show they hoped to attend. For people who purchased tickets and want a refund, tickets returned, via mail, to the HOPES Center before the Dec. 5 performance, will be issued a full refund. Return tickets to HOPES Center, 521 Sixth St., Racine, WI 53403. If tickets are not returned by Dec. 5, HOPES Center will conclude that you wish your purchase to continue the work they do for people experiencing homelessness in Racine County.
Golf outing
In addition to Raising HOPES with Talent, Hopes Center was able to launch a new fundraising opportunity this year. A local supporter of HOPES volunteered to organize a golf outing. Being outdoors, the committee, the sponsors and golfers decided it was feasible to hold the event. So, on Aug. 22, the first golf outing for Hopes Center was held. More than 70 golfers showed up to enjoy golfing, food and socializing while supporting the programming of HOPES Center. The agency is very grateful to the organizers and the golfers that made this event such a great success.
Changes
Since September marks the start of the agency’s fiscal year, this month will also bring changes to HOPES Center.
September will start the next program year for the HOPES Center’s Rapid Rehousing program. This program provides rent assistance to households (individuals and families) who are literally homeless. It gives participants an opportunity to get housing. The recipients of rapid rehousing come from the Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization and Women’s Resource Center. They are chosen through Racine’s coordinated entry system. HOPES Center receives federal grant dollars to run this program but the awarded funds require a match. This year, matching funds were provided by a grant from SC Johnson.
September will also bring changes to the Board of Directors. The co-chairs will change, committee membership will be rotated, and the agency will continue to recruit individuals who wish to contribute their time and talent to support the ongoing work of the agency. People interested in serving on a committee or the Board of Directors can call 262-898-2940.
Just as importantly, HOPES Center remains grateful for the things that haven’t changed: A strong base of benefactors whose efforts allow the work to continue, an executive director and staff who are committed to the mission, and the Racine Dominicans who serve as both an example in the work for justice and financial supporters. HOPES Center looks forward to the next fiscal year with hope, confidence and a commitment to serve.
