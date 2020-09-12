Community Newsletter: HOPES Center

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What a year it has been. Our country, state and community have been tested with a multitude of issues. HOPES Center of Racine has been challenged to learn new ways to interact and continue services while remaining financially stable.

There may be nonprofit organizations that do not need to be concerned with fundraising, but they are rare. Most nonprofits need fundraising to be an integral part of their ongoing work. This is certainly true for HOPES Center.

Traditionally, the signature fundraising event for HOPES Center is Raising HOPES with Talent, a competitive all-ages talent show. This year the agency was forced to postpone the March event but as the saying goes, “the show must go on.” Thanks to the diligent work of the subcommittee, Raising Hopes with Talent 2020 (Take 2) will occur as a virtual event on Saturday, Dec. 5, on Facebook. The event will include six to eight acts that will be prerecorded. Efforts are underway to allow the silent auction that makes up a large component of the revenues for Raising Hopes to occur simultaneously, otherwise it will be scheduled separately.