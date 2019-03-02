HOPES Center Inc. offers services including street outreach, rapid rehousing and programs assisting in the transition from homelessness (PATH). Street outreach works to build trusting relationships with people living on the streets. Rapid rehousing exemplifies a housing first philosophy and PATH combines street outreach and linking participants with services to address mental health and other barriers.
Raising HOPES 2019
Raising Hopes with Talent is the signature fundraising event for HOPES Center Inc., a nonprofit organization providing life-saving services to Racine area people experiencing homelessness.
Raising Hopes features diverse performers competing for cash prizes in an evening appropriate for all ages. Winners are chosen using a formula that includes professional judges and audience votes.
Raising HOPES 2019 will be held from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at the Siena Auditorium, 5635 Erie St., Caledonia. The event includes food and beverages, international bazaar, silent auction and 50/50 raffle.
Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door, $10 for ages 13 and younger. There is no charge for ages 5 and younger. Tickets are available at the HOPES Center, 521 Sixth St., from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, and at the front desk of Siena Center during business hours.
Continuum of Care
HOPES Center Inc. is one of many members of the Continuum of Care, a consortium of organizations and concerned individuals working to end homelessness in Racine. HOPES Center Inc. is unique in its outreach to those who live in the shadows of the community.
Street Outreach consists of teams who go out at night to meet people who are living in places not meant for human habitation. The teams offer to take people to shelter or if someone doesn’t want to go, team members provide blankets, food, water, socks and other life-sustaining supports.
In most cases, the people HOPES Inc. serves through street outreach do not trust others easily or quickly. It is the team’s work to break down the walls preventing communication and service provision. With patience and time, many of the people move toward more permanent housing. In the interim, they are acknowledged and respected. Teams go out no matter what the weather. Their commitment supports an outreach schedule of four nights a week.
HOPES Center is proud to be a sponsored ministry of the Racine Dominicans. Like other sponsored ministries, the center is preparing for independence as the Sisters of St. Dominic move forward with their legacy planning. HOPES Inc. has continued to strengthen its fundraising efforts through special events, grants and private donors.
The mission of HOPES Center calls on people to recognize the worth and dignity of every person. The public’s help in ensuring the long-term stability of HOPES Center Inc. will mean that people who currently live in the shadows of the community will maintain a resource they already trust. That relationship will guide them towards housing stability. In the meantime, HOPES Inc. staff and volunteers make sure they know they have options.
For more information, call 262-898-2940.
