Did you know the Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization (HALO) operates housing programs? The organization administers permanent supportive housing for disabled persons who were previously homeless, as well as a rapid rehousing program, which provides a transition from homelessness to housing.
Its prevention program assists households at imminent risk of becoming homeless to remain in their housing. Components of the programs include various levels of rental assistance and case management. Emphasis is placed on retaining and increasing income while in these programs. HALO’s housing programs are another way we make a positive contribution to our community.
Homelessness
The reasons for entering HALO’s shelter are many, but the most common is loss of income. For example, the pregnant woman who experienced medical complications which required bed rest until she gave birth, off work and no income eventually resulted in an eviction and homelessness; the mother of four young children evicted when the children’s father, who was the primary source of income, abruptly left them; the man who worked 30 years at a factory that closed and then was a victim of an identity theft scam stealing his life’s savings; or the individual whose mental or physical condition has become so severe they cannot work and are awaiting a decision on their disability claim. These are the faces of homelessness that HALO staff see daily in the shelter.
The shelter
HALO, the only general population shelter in Racine County, is low barrier. Eligibility criteria and rules are designed so they do not screen out persons needing shelter. Before this change in March 2017, many homeless were on the street or in a temporary shelter that was about to close. Between July 1, 2018, and June 30, 2019, HALO provided shelter to 777 persons, including 144 children, 28 persons 62 or older, 111 victims of domestic violence and 30 veterans.
Less than 15% of those entering shelter during these dates had a drug or alcohol addiction. Much of the increase is attributable to more persons losing their housing because they have fallen on difficult times. The 76% of those exiting shelter during this time did so within 30 days or less. Those with more acute needs receive intensive case management, and stays in shelter are much longer. With the guidance and support of case managers, individuals are able to connect with the resources they need to once again become self-sufficient and achieve housing stability.
Where would our community be without HALO? Where would 777 persons experiencing homelessness, including children, elderly, domestic violence victims and veterans, go — streets, alleys, vacant buildings, backyards, dangerous situations? How long would it take the 76% who exited shelter within 30 days to locate the resources and support to get them back on their feet without help from HALO? How many of the 111 victims of domestic violence would stay with their abuser because they have nowhere to go when the domestic violence shelter is full? How many of the households in our housing programs would be on the street or doubled up with friends or relatives? Without HALO — how different the landscape would be.
Support needed
HALO relies on the community for support to operate. Contact Meagan Sus, msus@haloinc.org, to learn about volunteer opportunities at HALO or to arrange a tour. Financial donations, large or small, are needed and appreciated. Donations can be made through the website, haloinc.org, or by mailing or delivering donations at 2000 DeKoven Ave., Racine, WI 53403. Always needed are pillows, pillowcases, twin sheets and bath towels. Although it is hard to say “no” to donations of clothing and some other items, the shelter does not have storage space and those items cannot be accepted.
Thank you
Where would the community be without HALO and where would HALO be without you? The community is what what keeps HALO going and are valued partners. The HALO staff thanks the community for supporting HALO.
