Community Newsletter: Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization

Happy New Year! We hope the first few days of 2022 have been wonderful for you.

With COVID-19 restrictions limiting the number of people the Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization (HALO) can have in shelter based on its ability to provide 6 feet between sleeping spaces, 2021 has been a challenging year. The organization is very proud of its clients and staff for adapting and adjusting so well to these necessary changes and staying so positive.

This summer the last clients were able to be moved back into the shelter building from the hotels where they had been staying during the height of the pandemic. During the period spanning July 1 through Nov. 30, HALO served more than 173 clients, including 37 children. As of Dec. 31, there were 98 clients in shelter, including 14 children.

New executive director

The year 2021 was also a time of change for HALO. With the departure of its executive director in February HALO began a nationwide search for a replacement. In September, HALO welcomed the Rev. Holly Anderle as its new executive director. She has been a longtime supporter of those experiencing homelessness in Racine and had served on the HALO Board of Directors since 2017, most recently as the prior president of the HALO Board.

Anderle is committed to HALO’s mission to provide a pathway to self-sufficiency and housing stability for persons experiencing homelessness in Racine County. And HALO’s vision that all persons experiencing homelessness in Racine County will be provided emergency food, clothing, shelter, transitional and permanent housing, and supportive services through a collaborative structure that effectively coordinates services, shares information, increases funding, and eliminates duplication and gaps in services.

Repairs

During October HALO was able to make some long-needed repairs in the shelter. They retiled the kitchen floors, replaced the tub and shower in the family bathroom and installed a new floor throughout the shelter. This new floor is not only more durable but also makes the shelter look less institutional and more like a home.

Holiday party

HALO was able to celebrate with a holiday party for its clients this year. Staff served a festive meal complete with appetizers donated by a number of local restaurants. Santa visited and brought small gift bags for the kids, and clients and staff enjoyed a hot cocoa bar with toppings. Some of the men even led an impromptu dance party. Many individuals and organizations had donated gifts for the clients during the week of Christmas. Wide smiles were seen, and HALO staff received many comments of thanks and appreciation for its generous donors.

A new year

The start of a new year is always an exciting time of promise, even though this new year might be another year of uncertainty. HALO staff continue to find creative and compassionate solutions to the threat of COVID-19. Its also beginning a program to provide in-house COVID-19 testing for its clients and staff.

For information on how to make a donation, volunteer with HALO or to schedule a tour of the shelter, contact Jeanette Fiorita via email at jfiorita@haloinc.org or call 262-498-2348.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0