Community Newsletter: HALO

Shelter reopens

HALO began to gradually move clients from motels and hotels back to the shelter at 2000 DeKoven Ave. in July 2020, and by the end of May 2021 only one family remained at a hotel.

The shelter continues to operate at a reduced capacity to decrease the risk of a COVID-19 outbreak at the shelter. HALO has not had to turn down anyone who is considered literally homeless — living on the street, living in a vehicle or other place not meant for human habitation.

Shelter diversion strategies are also being utilized. On June 22, there were 41 individuals at the shelter. Working with partner agencies, HALO has been able to move many of its clients into stable housing. Between Oct. 1 and June 15, 85 individuals were placed in housing.

Community support

HALO has received a lot of support from the community. During the height of the pandemic, HALO saw an increased amount of individual donations as well as COVID-19 specific grants and supplies from companies in and around Racine. This helped to offset the significant increase in unexpected expenses due to COVID-19. HALO has also received many in-kind donations.