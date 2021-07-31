Community Newsletter: HALO

RACINE — While the pandemic caused many challenges for the Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization (HALO), it also provided many opportunities.
HALO staff showed creativity and tireless dedication as they responded to the ever-changing situations that arose. Old partnerships were strengthened and new ones were forged.
HALO also experienced an outpouring of support and love from the Racine community.
One of the biggest challenges HALO dealt with this past year was the need to relocate all of its clients into non-congregate settings at local motels and hotels. This action was taken because the HALO shelter is a congregate facility, which made it difficult to achieve the appropriate level of social distancing to avoid the risk of a COVID-19 spread.
By quickly implementing a number of CDC recommendations, HALO never experienced an outbreak of COVID-19. Case managers developed creative ways to problem solve with their clients remotely. Client support specialists continued to work with clients around the clock at the alternative shelter locations.
The 36 households in HALO’s two permanent supportive housing programs were contacted several times a week by case managers to assure that they were healthy, and if needed, made arrangements to have food and supplies delivered to them.
Shelter reopens
HALO began to gradually move clients from motels and hotels back to the shelter at 2000 DeKoven Ave. in July 2020, and by the end of May 2021 only one family remained at a hotel.
The shelter continues to operate at a reduced capacity to decrease the risk of a COVID-19 outbreak at the shelter. HALO has not had to turn down anyone who is considered literally homeless — living on the street, living in a vehicle or other place not meant for human habitation.
Shelter diversion strategies are also being utilized. On June 22, there were 41 individuals at the shelter. Working with partner agencies, HALO has been able to move many of its clients into stable housing. Between Oct. 1 and June 15, 85 individuals were placed in housing.
Community support
HALO has received a lot of support from the community. During the height of the pandemic, HALO saw an increased amount of individual donations as well as COVID-19 specific grants and supplies from companies in and around Racine. This helped to offset the significant increase in unexpected expenses due to COVID-19. HALO has also received many in-kind donations.
Although HALO had to cancel a gala fundraiser planned for 2020, creative minds introduced the virtual, first Great HALO Cake Off. Fifteen teams raced against the clock and each other to decorate cakes from the comfort of their own kitchens. Virtual attendees “voted” by donating online for the cake they liked best. The event served as a distraction from the struggles of the pandemic.
National Night Out
National Night Out will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 3. Details will be posted on the HALO website at haloinc.org and on their Facebook page at facebook.com/HALORacine.
Volunteers
March 2020 was the last time HALO was able to have volunteers at the shelter until recently. Hope City Church recently spent an afternoon during Hope Week at HALO helping staff clean and organize the donation room.
Grace Church resumed its once a month meal and entertainment on June 27. HALO’s plan is to gradually have volunteers return, with the hope that by September volunteer opportunities will once again be plentiful.
Those interested in volunteering at HALO or making an in-kind donation, contact Jeanette Fiorita at jfiorita@haloinc.org or 262-498-2348. Monetary donations can be made at haloinc.org.