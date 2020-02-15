Community Newsletter: HALO

Would you like to help the Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization (HALO) and have fun at the same time?
On Sunday, Feb. 23, HALO will hold its third annual Strike Out Homelessness bowling event. The fee is $100 for a team of five. More information is available on the HALO website, haloinc.org.
For the last 15 years, HALO has provided shelter and case management to individuals and families finding themselves experiencing homelessness. No one plans to become homeless, and there are many reasons and stories for how people end up at HALO:
- “I was laid off, and haven’t been able to find another job. Unemployment ran out, couldn’t pay the rent, and here I am — nowhere else to go”
- “The kids’ dad left us. I can’t make the rent and pay other bills on my income. We were evicted”
- “I’m medically off work. No disability and no savings. I have nowhere to go.”
What everyone has in common is that they want a chance to start over.
Entering the HALO shelter is the first step to starting over — the restoration of hope for many. With the guidance of a case manager an individualized case plan is developed with the end goal of self-sufficiency and housing stability. Case managers and other HALO staff provide a safety net and encouragement when obstacles and unexpected twists and turns are encountered. Many partnerships exist between HALO and community agencies to assure that clients have access to educational, employment, mental health, addiction treatment and other services.
Activities for kids
Many people are surprised to find out there are children in the shelter. The HALO children’s program is focused on building self-esteem and activities so children do not fall behind in their development or education because they are in the shelter.
You have free articles remaining.
Many educational activities take place, including field trips and putting on plays. In 2019, the Racine Arts Council partnered with HALO, which has enhanced the opportunities available to children at HALO by exposing them to the arts. HALO case managers work with Racine Unified and other school districts to assure that children are attending school and have the educational resources they need while in the shelter.
Holidays are celebrated with kid-friendly activities and food. Volunteers read to the children and assist Lauren Sommers, children’s program coordinator, with arts and crafts and other activities. Visitors include Girl Scout troops, the Racine Zoo, Racine Police Department and Racine Fire Department personnel, church groups and others who help make a child’s stay at HALO a little more comfortable.
Capacity
When HALO was opened, it was intended to be a 120-bed shelter. There are many nights when that capacity is exceeded. Over 11,000 meals are provided per month. Space is at a premium; maintenance is an ongoing and expensive need at HALO. A renovation project is nearing completion that will enhance security and safety, as well as create more functional sleeping space, new computer/study rooms and a meeting/workshop space. The monthly cost to operate the HALO shelter is $130,500.
HALO could not survive without the support of the community. Support comes in many forms — financial, volunteering and in-kind donations.
Volunteer, donate
Volunteering is a great way to be a HALO partner. Would you like to make and serve a meal? It is a special treat when others make meals, and the interaction with the community is welcomed by HALO clients.
The shelter building is old and it needs sprucing up. Help with painting, cleaning, minor construction, minor plumbing repairs, replacing flooring and other tasks is needed. Administrative staff need help with clerical tasks. Are you good at organizing? There are many areas of the shelter that could benefit by a person’s organizing skills. Bath towels, twin sheets, feminine hygiene products, other personal hygiene items, foot powder, baby wipes and diapers are always needed.
Check HALO’s website at haloinc.org for current needs. To volunteer, contact Meagan Sus via email at msus@haloinc.org or call 262-498-2348. Sus can also answer questions on what types of donations are currently needed.