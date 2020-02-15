Community Newsletter: HALO

Activities for kids

Many people are surprised to find out there are children in the shelter. The HALO children’s program is focused on building self-esteem and activities so children do not fall behind in their development or education because they are in the shelter.

Many educational activities take place, including field trips and putting on plays. In 2019, the Racine Arts Council partnered with HALO, which has enhanced the opportunities available to children at HALO by exposing them to the arts. HALO case managers work with Racine Unified and other school districts to assure that children are attending school and have the educational resources they need while in the shelter.

Holidays are celebrated with kid-friendly activities and food. Volunteers read to the children and assist Lauren Sommers, children’s program coordinator, with arts and crafts and other activities. Visitors include Girl Scout troops, the Racine Zoo, Racine Police Department and Racine Fire Department personnel, church groups and others who help make a child’s stay at HALO a little more comfortable.

Capacity