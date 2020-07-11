Community Newsletter: HALO

It would be easy to dwell on the negative impacts created by COVID-19. Instead, HALO views these challenges as opportunities. Every day something occurs which causes the HALO staff and board of directors to be grateful, and for the new opportunities that are created. HALO is grateful it hasn’t had a confirmed case of COVID-19. This is attributed to actions taken at the start of the pandemic, as well as current protocols. The pandemic has strengthened many community relationships, donors have been extremely generous, and staff have discovered some very creative methods of service delivery and problem-solving.
Need does not end
Since March 2020, the average nightly census at HALO has been 105. The need for shelter does not end because there is a pandemic. However, it does change how shelters such as HALO will operate going forward. COVID-19 requires a reduction in shelter capacity, but at the same time enough capacity must be available to meet the emergency needs of the homeless living on the street, in vehicles and other places not meant for human habitation. This balance is dependent on a coordinated homeless system response comprised of homeless providers, community agencies, government, other entities, and is collectively known as the Racine Continuum of Care. This coordinated effort includes street outreach, homeless prevention and diversion, shelter, and housing designated for persons in shelter or living on the street or other places not meant for human habitation.
HALO, despite the pandemic, has continued its mission of providing a path to self-sufficiency and housing stability for persons experiencing homelessness. However, what is “normal” at HALO has changed — most apparent is that the shelter is vacant. Clients were moved out of congregate shelter to non-congregate settings to provide less population density in a confined space. This was a CDC recommendation, as well as state and local officials, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Joint effort
A joint effort between HALO, Racine County and the City of Racine took place to make repairs and thoroughly clean and sanitize the shelter once it was empty. HALO is now moving forward with preparations to move some of its clients back to the shelter. Following a CDC model, which has been successful for other large shelters, HALO will use an approach known as “phase in,” which limits the number of individuals brought into the facility at a particular time and over a period of time.
Adjusting to new surroundings was a challenge for both HALO staff and clients, but they quickly had a routine. Case managers found themselves exploring new and creative ways of communicating with clients and problem solving. Normally, clients would go out and search for employment, explore educational and apprenticeship opportunities, and look for housing. Children would be in school or day care, and the HALO children’s program would be providing fun, but educational activities for the children in shelter.
The new normal has included delivering materials to families with children for art and educational projects, including materials from RUSD. Procedures were implemented with Racine County and ResCare to assure that clients were able to access job training and employment opportunities, as well as benefits. While most case management has been achieved with phone calls, texts or e-mail, at least one case manager has been available at the alternate non-congregate locations for in-person meetings. While finding housing has been difficult due to COVID-19, HALO staff have continued to call landlords and drive around looking for available units. Moving clients into housing was halted for a period of time due to COVID, but has resumed.
Gala event
The Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization’s Oct. 24 gala event is going virtual. Volunteer opportunities are on hold, as well as many types of in-kind donations. Some volunteer opportunities may resume in the near future.
