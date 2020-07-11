Community Newsletter: HALO

It would be easy to dwell on the negative impacts created by COVID-19. Instead, HALO views these challenges as opportunities. Every day something occurs which causes the HALO staff and board of directors to be grateful, and for the new opportunities that are created. HALO is grateful it hasn’t had a confirmed case of COVID-19. This is attributed to actions taken at the start of the pandemic, as well as current protocols. The pandemic has strengthened many community relationships, donors have been extremely generous, and staff have discovered some very creative methods of service delivery and problem-solving.

Need does not end

Since March 2020, the average nightly census at HALO has been 105. The need for shelter does not end because there is a pandemic. However, it does change how shelters such as HALO will operate going forward. COVID-19 requires a reduction in shelter capacity, but at the same time enough capacity must be available to meet the emergency needs of the homeless living on the street, in vehicles and other places not meant for human habitation. This balance is dependent on a coordinated homeless system response comprised of homeless providers, community agencies, government, other entities, and is collectively known as the Racine Continuum of Care. This coordinated effort includes street outreach, homeless prevention and diversion, shelter, and housing designated for persons in shelter or living on the street or other places not meant for human habitation.