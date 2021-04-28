Community Newsletter: FoodWIse reaches students through virtual nutrition education

Although the pandemic presented Extension's FoodWIse team with many challenges, thanks to the support of the Racine and Kenosha Unified and other teachers, Extension staff are proud to report that they provided a nearly comparable amount of nutrition education to youth this year.
Teachers have always been a driving force behind Extension work. Even though they were not physically with students in many cases, several teachers noticed student health behavior changes. Below are some of the comments we collected from teachers:
“I have heard my students refer to "eating the rainbow" and trying to eat a variety of fruits or vegetable. I've noticed that students seem more willing to try new foods...”
“…Since this program, they have come telling me about the fruits (whole fruits they always say) that they are eating for snacks and asking parents to get vegetable to eat at dinner. They are reading labels and talking about how many calories, fats, added ingredients and sugar are in some items they have at home.”
Thank you, teachers!
Summer programs
These virtual summer programs for parents and caregivers will be offered:
- "Helping Children to Manage Strong Feelings," 9-10 a.m. Thursday, May 13. Learn a technique to help children learn about and cope with feelings.
- "Creating Consistent Routines," 2-3 p.m. Thursday, July 17. Statistics show that children's behaviors are positive and parents have lower stress levels in families with consistent routines. The class explores a method to create and maintain consistent routines in the home.
- "Discipline vs. Punishment," 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 21. This class teaches parents how to have their children behave, grow and flourish.
- "Raising Helpful Toddlers – How do we get our Children do to Chores?," 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10. Learn how to help toddlers grow into young children who are interested in helping in the household.
Programs take place on Zoom and registration is required. Interpretation services are available upon request. Contact Pam Wedig-Kirsch at 262-767-2918 or email pam.wedig-kirsch@wisc.edu.
Lawn and garden
Residents can get their lawn and garden questions answered with the Wisconsin master gardener volunteers serving at the Plant Health Advising (PHA) offices in Racine, Kenosha and Milwaukee counties. Services include plant diagnosis, plant disease testing, garden related insect identification, soil testing, landscape and gardening information and plant identification. There are fees for some testings. To get in touch with a plant health advisor, call or text 608-298-6945 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday through October and leave a message. Or, send email to planthealth.advisors@extension.wisc.edu.
Farewell to Bev Baker
Bev Baker, the area Extension director for Kenosha and Racine counties, has announced her plans to retire in mid-May. While Baker began her career with Extension in Green County in 1990, she spent a majority of her career in Racine County.
During her 27 years with Extension Racine County, Baker has touched many lives by working with families, communities and policymakers to improve family well-being in the areas of child development, family development and family economics. Extension staff thank Baker for her service and dedication to Racine County and wish her all of the best in her new adventures.
Want to learn more?
Extension Racine County offers a variety of virtual programs for individuals and families. Programs are held regularly in the areas of parenting and financial education, 4-H and youth development, nutrition, horticulture and agriculture.
Check the Extension web site for the latest information on programs at https://racine.extension.wisc.edu or call the office at 262-767-2929.