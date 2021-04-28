Community Newsletter: FoodWIse reaches students through virtual nutrition education

Although the pandemic presented Extension's FoodWIse team with many challenges, thanks to the support of the Racine and Kenosha Unified and other teachers, Extension staff are proud to report that they provided a nearly comparable amount of nutrition education to youth this year.

Teachers have always been a driving force behind Extension work. Even though they were not physically with students in many cases, several teachers noticed student health behavior changes. Below are some of the comments we collected from teachers:

“I have heard my students refer to "eating the rainbow" and trying to eat a variety of fruits or vegetable. I've noticed that students seem more willing to try new foods...”

“…Since this program, they have come telling me about the fruits (whole fruits they always say) that they are eating for snacks and asking parents to get vegetable to eat at dinner. They are reading labels and talking about how many calories, fats, added ingredients and sugar are in some items they have at home.”

Thank you, teachers!

Summer programs

These virtual summer programs for parents and caregivers will be offered: