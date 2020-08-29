Community Newsletter: Family Service of Racine

The Anger Management Group and LEAP Parenting Class have switched to fully virtual, interactive platforms. The MargaretAnn’s Program, a grief group for children, has met outside (with social distancing) in a local park to help children connect and continue to process their grief. The Supervised Visitation & Safe Exchange Program, supported by United Way of Racine County, worked with other visitation programs statewide to develop appropriate safety protocols to allow in-person visits for parents and their children.

“We know that mental health needs are a priority right now — for every age group — and our staff has worked diligently over the past six months to meet those needs,” said Liz Hanson Will, clinical and center director. “I am so very proud of the group of professionals we have at FSR.”

Here to Help

A part of the Racine Family YMCA since April 1, 2020, FSR has also worked with the YMCA and Racine County Human Services to develop and implement the Here to Help program. Funded by the Racine County COVID-19 Relief Fund, a partnership of Racine Community Foundation and United Way of Racine County, Here to Help aims to connect local families with already existing resources.