Community Newsletter: Family Service of Racine

Meet Casey, a certified member of a therapy team, with his handler Kelly Hoaglund-Zumstein.
Hoaglund-Zumstein has been a part-time therapist at Family Service of Racine (FSR) for more than two years and Casey is a perfect addition to her therapy strategies. Casey accompanies Hoaglund-Zumstein to the office most days and is happy to greet clients in a calm and gentle manner. She reports that his mood was poor at the beginning of COVID-19 Safer at Home order when they weren’t going to work.
“I was relieved, on Casey’s behalf, when we were able to see clients in the office again,” said Hoaglund-Zumstein. “He gets so excited to go to work each day.”
FSR is hoping to add a second therapy dog to the office “staff” this fall.
Meeting needs
FSR has been meeting the needs of the Racine community for more than 110 years and that continues even in the face of COVID-19. In March, FSR turned their entire therapy clinic virtual in less than two weeks. In May, they began to welcome clients back into the office for outpatient mental health therapy sessions. They also added additional therapists to their staff to meet the demand for mental health services.
Today FSR offers clients a choice of video telehealth sessions, on a HIPAA compliant user-friendly platform, or in office appointments. Insurance companies have realized the value of telehealth and have approved it either permanently or throughout 2020. Safety protocols are in place for in-office visits.
The Anger Management Group and LEAP Parenting Class have switched to fully virtual, interactive platforms. The MargaretAnn’s Program, a grief group for children, has met outside (with social distancing) in a local park to help children connect and continue to process their grief. The Supervised Visitation & Safe Exchange Program, supported by United Way of Racine County, worked with other visitation programs statewide to develop appropriate safety protocols to allow in-person visits for parents and their children.
“We know that mental health needs are a priority right now — for every age group — and our staff has worked diligently over the past six months to meet those needs,” said Liz Hanson Will, clinical and center director. “I am so very proud of the group of professionals we have at FSR.”
Here to Help
A part of the Racine Family YMCA since April 1, 2020, FSR has also worked with the YMCA and Racine County Human Services to develop and implement the Here to Help program. Funded by the Racine County COVID-19 Relief Fund, a partnership of Racine Community Foundation and United Way of Racine County, Here to Help aims to connect local families with already existing resources.
FSR staff have proactively reached out to hundreds of families over the past few months to see if they need help with food, housing, medical or mental health services, energy assistance, childcare or anything else. An example of the creative problem solving of this program was an individual who indicated they had just been offered a job but weren’t sure they could accept it. The job required steel-toe boots and the individual did not have the money to buy them. The program was able to obtain funding to help this individual get the boots and accept the job. More information is available by calling 262-634-2391 or email HereToHelp@racinecounty.com.
Family Service of Racine does not have a wait list for individual, couples or family therapy for individuals ages 4 and older. For more information on counseling, groups or classes, call 272-634-2391 or email info@fsracine.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!