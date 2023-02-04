RACINE COUNTY — Pam Larson has been named the new area extension director (AED) for Kenosha and Racine counties for UW-Madison Division of Extension-Racine County.

Larson is a familiar face to many Racine County partners as she previously served as the positive youth development educator overseeing the Youth in Governance (YIG) Program and participated in state and local initiatives related to youth mental health. Prior to her role at Extension, Larson held multiple educational administration roles at the elementary, middle, high school and district Level in Walworth County.

"Racine County Extension provides a wealth of quality programming for Racine County residents," said Larson. "I am honored and delighted that in my new position as area extension director for Racine and Kenosha counties I continue to work with Extension educators, staff and Racine County partners. Working as a team, we will maintain and extend our positive impact in the county through Extension programs and collaborations."

Workshops

These workshops are available:

"Power and Control: Rethinking our Power Needs with Children," 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9, via Zoom. Engages early care and education providers around the topic of power and control. Participants will examine how the need for power fits with child growth and development, and learn new ways to empower children and balance tensions in the classroom. The cost is $10 (2.0 registry credits). View the flyer at https://racine.extension.wisc.edu.

Planning AHEAD is a seven-session research-based program that will help participants understand how to prepare for the end of life for themselves or a loved one, and why it is important to have a plan in place. Topics include handling financial changes, advance medical and legal directives, estate planning, end-of-life care. Tuesdays, March 14-April 25, 9-10 a.m., via Zoom. Free. Go to go.wisc.edu/SoAHEAD.

Eligible parents/guardian of children under 18 can participate in Eating Smart-Being Active workshops to learn to save money on food, tips on feeding picky eaters, and get easy and healthy recipes. Participants receive free cooking tools, a cookbook and a certificate. A minimum of three participants are needed to run a series either online or in-person. Contact Nes Hajdari-Ismaili at nesrine.hajdariismaili@wisc.edu or call 262-653-6831.

Free workshops for parents and caregivers are:

"Positive Solutions for Families," 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 28-March 28, via Zoom.

"Understanding Temperament," 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 8.

"Parenting with Intention," 9-10 a.m. Thursday, March 30.

"Gaining Cooperation," 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 18.

Registration is required; go to https://racine.extension.wisc.edu.

Gardening events are:

Spring Into Gardening Conference,” 8:30 a.m.-3:15 p.m. Saturday, March 18, Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave., Kenosha. Participants attend workshops presented by local and national gardening experts. Fee: $50. Registration is required.

“Gardening for Beginners” will be held at the Racine Public Library on Saturday mornings this spring. On March 25, the topic is “Seed Starting 101.”

For more information, go to https://kenosha.extension.wisc.edu or call 262-857-1933.

"Rent Smart" helps tenants understand their rights and responsibilities such as finding a rental, pre-rental inspection, who is responsible for repairs, eviction and effective landlord/tenant communication. Workshop dates are:

7-8 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, March 13-29 (pre-program check-in March 6, 7-8 p.m.).

1-2 p.m. Monday and Thursday, April 10-27 (pre-program check-in April 3, 1-2 p.m.).

Workshops are held via Zoom; register at https://go.wisc.edu/Rentsmartregister.

Want more?

Extension Racine County offers a variety of in-person and virtual programs for individuals and families. Programs are held regularly in the areas of parenting and financial education, 4-H and youth development, nutrition, horticulture and agriculture. For the latest information on programs, go to https://racine.extension.wisc.edu or call 262-767-2929.