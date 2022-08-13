Community Newsletter: Extension Racine County

The 4-H program through Extension Racine County empowers young people to learn by participating in hands-on projects from a wide variety of areas such as citizenship communication, health, science and agriculture.

Programs start with youth in kindergarten and go through one year past high school graduation. 4-H is also on the lookout for adult volunteers to lead one of the 70 different project areas, or in a more general capacity for roles such as chaperones and leadership development. Volunteers do not have to be a parent of a 4-H member.

A 4-H open house will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Raymond School, 2659 76th St., Franksville. For more information about how to join Racine County 4-H as a youth member or adult volunteer, visit Extension’s web site, contact the office, or ask in person at the open house.

Parenting workshops

Extension will offer the following free workshops for parents and caregivers this fall:

“Creating Consistent Routines,” 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28.

“Positive Solutions for Families: Strategies to Promote Positive Behavior,” 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 11-Nov. 8.

“Emotion Coaching: Helping Children Manage Strong Feelings,” 9-10 a.m. Thursday, Oct 20.

“Talking with Kids About Tough Stuff,” 2-3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14.

Registration is required and interpretation services are available upon request. Call or text Pam Wedig-Kirsch at 608-469-0686, email pam.wedig-kirsch@wisc.edu or visit the Extension Racine County website.

Planning ahead

Planning Ahead is an end-of-life planning curriculum for all ages developed by UW–Madison Division of Extension.

This seven-session research-based program will help participants understand how to prepare for the end of life for themselves or a loved one, and why it’s important to have a plan in place. Topics include handling financial changes, advance medical and legal directives, estate planning and end-of-life care. A free Planning Ahead workshop series will take place from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 13-Oct. 25, online via Zoom. Register at go.wisc.edu/SoAHEAD.

Eating smart

Are you a parent/guardian of children under 18 and receive food assistance (WIC, Food Share, etc.)? Parents can learn how to save money on food, gain tips on feeding picky eaters and get easy and healthy recipes for children.

Participants receive free cooking tools, a cookbook and a certificate. Childcare providers who meet eligibility that complete the series online can receive free registry hours. A minimum of three participants are needed to run a series either online or in-person. Contact Nicole Leipski at nicole.leipski@wisc.edu or call 262-653-5393 to learn more about participating or how an agency/site can host a series at no cost.

‘Rent Smart’ workshops

“Rent Smart” workshops help tenants understand their rights and responsibilities to have a successful rental experience. Dates are:

Tuesday and Thursdays, Sept. 13, 15, 20, 22, 27, 29, 1-2 p.m Check-in on Sept. 6.

Mondays and Wednesdays, Oct. 10, 12, 17, 19, 24, 26, 7-8 p.m. Check-in on Oct. 3.

Saturdays, Nov. 5, 12, 19, 9-11:30 a.m. Check-in on Oct. 29.

The free workshops are held online via Zoom. To register, visit https://go.wisc.edu/Rentsmartregister.

Want to learn more?

Extension Racine County offers a variety of virtual programs for individuals and families. Programs are held regularly in the areas of parenting and financial education, 4-H and youth development, nutrition, horticulture and agriculture. For the latest information on programs, go to https://racine.extension.wisc.edu or call 262-767-2929.