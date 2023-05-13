RACINE COUNTY — Extension Racine County welcomes Maria Gaytan-Martinez as its new positive youth development educator.

Gaytan-Martinez’s skills and mindsets, combined with her diverse professional background as a youth organizer, special education teacher, camp counselor and legislative intern, will be an asset in her new role.

Her prior experience focused on providing opportunities for youth to infuse their voices in lobbying and policymaking, as well as education about basic organizing, leadership and advocacy skills.

“I am beyond excited to join Extension Racine and cannot wait to work alongside youth from diverse backgrounds in the Racine community,” Gaytan-Martinez said. “I wholeheartedly believe that the youth of today will pave the way for a more just and equitable society and it is our role as educators to support them on this path. I am grateful for this opportunity and looking forward to collaborating with other passionate educators at extension.”

Youth in Governance

Racine County Board Chairman Thomas E. Roanhouse has announced the new class of representatives for the Youth in Governance program.

For the 10th year, high school students from across Racine County will serve alongside Racine County Supervisors on County Board committees.

Committee assignments include:

Christopher Naber and Madhura Patil: Economic Development and Land Use Planning Committee

Adan Merino-Cabrera and Daysia Ward: Finance and Human Resources Committee

Shritha Reddy and Addison Turek: Government Services Committee

William Casterton and Jamillah Jallow: Health and Human Development Committee

Nicholas Blount and Itzetl Flores: Public Works, Parks and Facilities Committee

Youth in Governance representatives ending their term for 2022-23 were honored for their service at the County Board meeting May 9. They include Mabel Beversdorf, Noura Deanparvar, Maren DeSonia, Katelyn Guerrero, Kalyn Holland, Jamillah Jallow, Charles Letsch, Rabeka Liberto, Shritha Reddy, Margarita Reyes-Pena and alternate Fiona Anton.

Planning for the future

Juntos (“together” in Spanish) is a program for middle and high school students to help them successfully transition to high school, receive a high school diploma, and pursue their future education and career goals.

In the 2022-23 school year, Extension Racine partnered with RUSD’s Education and Engineering Pathway, Burlington High School and Waterford High School.

Extension Racine educators presented workshops about the transition to high school, benefits of higher education, higher education options and ways to pay for higher education such as Promise Programs, financial aid and scholarships.

Guest speakers from Gateway Technical College, University of Wisconsin-Parkside, Carthage College and UW-Madison offered information about admissions and career/degree programs at their institutions.

RUSD high school students and counselors also shared insights about how students can be successful in high school.

As a result of the workshops, students are equipped with more knowledge and resources to begin planning for their futures.

Summer library outreach

Extension Racine will offer programs for families with young children at local libraries this summer.

The “All Together Now” theme teaches children why they are an important member of the community.

Children will enjoy a book and then participate in interactive stations to help build skills such as cooperation and kindness.

Programs will be held from June to August at the Burlington, Racine, Union Grove and Waterford libraries.

For more information, visit the Extension Racine web site or check with your local library.

Want to learn more?

Extension Racine County offers a variety of in-person and virtual programs for individuals and families.

Programs are held regularly in the areas of parenting and financial education, 4-H and youth development, nutrition, horticulture and agriculture.

For the latest information about programs, go to https://racine.extension.wisc.edu or call 262-767-2929.