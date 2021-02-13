Community Newsletter: Extension Racine County

Financial conversations

“Encouraging Financial Conversations” is a program designed for case managers, social workers, and other frontline staff to help empower clients to achieve their financial goals and manage their money. Participants will learn techniques and strategies to help their clients create a financial goals action plan, build and maintain good credit, pay off debts, develop a spending and savings plan, and protect themselves from fraud and identity theft. Participants will also learn coaching strategies that capitalize on a client’s strengths and resources in coming up with solutions. The virtual program will take place on March 2, 4, 9, 11, 16 and 18 from 1:00-2:00 PM. Registration is required at go.wisc.edu/efc.krw