Community Newsletter: Extension Racine County

Extension Racine County offers a variety of virtual programs for individuals and families. Programs are held regularly in the areas of parenting and financial education, 4-H and youth development, nutrition, horticulture and agriculture. Here are some options:
- “Emotion Coaching: Helping Children to Manage Strong Feelings.” Parents and caregivers can help children learn about and cope with strong feelings. Thursday, Feb. 25, 6:30-7:30 p.m., or Tuesday, March 23, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
- “Understanding Temperament — Do you have a Spirited Child?” For parents of children that are more perceptive, sensitive, persistent, intense, energetic or expressive. Parents/caregivers learn how temperament shapes personality and recognize the strengths of each. Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2-3 p.m.
- “Setting Expectations.” Parents and caregivers learn tips to make clear expectations so children understand the behavior you expect. English: Thursday, March 4, 9-10 a.m. Spanish: Wednesday, March 3, 6-7 p.m.
- “Parenting Styles.” Parents and caregivers learn about the strengths of each parenting style and the influence on what children learn and how they respond. English: Tuesday, March 23, 9-10 a.m. Spanish: Wednesday, March 31, 6-7 p.m.
- “Screen Time and Children.” Parents will consider how to set limits and expectations for a healthy balance of screen time. English: Tuesday, April 20, 2-3 p.m. Spanish: Wednesday, April 21, 6-7 p.m.
Programs take place on Zoom and registration is required. Check the Extension website for the latest information on programs at racine.uwex.edu. For more information, contact Pam Wedig-Kirsch at 262-767-2918 or pam.wedig-kirsch@wisc.edu.
Workshops
Early care and education providers are invited to attend the workshop, “Equity and Equality through the Lens of Early Childhood Leadership and Development” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, via Zoom. Participants will be taught the difference between equity and equality in order to implement best practices. A one-hour follow up session will help participants to implement and connect the strategies learned in the workshop to the classroom. The workshop cost is $20 for 3 Registry credits/certificate of attendance or for anyone needing a certificate of attendance. Register online at racinecounty.com/extension.
Saint A’s presents “10 Ways to Use a Hammer” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, March 24 and April 14, via Zoom. In this two-part workshop series, participants will learn practical trauma-informed tools by looking closely at two trauma-informed strategies — regulation and perspective shift. The workshop cost is $25 for 4 Registry credits/certificate of attendance. Register online at racinecounty.com/extension.
The “Spring into Gardening” virtual training workshop features eight different landscape and gardening sessions each Saturday in March offering new gardening ideas and tips. To register, go to go.wisc.edu/springintogardening.
The Rent Smart workshop series helps tenants understand their rights and responsibilities such as finding a rental, pre-rental inspection, who is responsible for repairs, eviction, effective landlord/tenant communication and more. The free workshops are held via Zoom and run monthly from through May. Each series has six, one-hour sessions completed in three weeks. To view dates and times or to register, go to go.wisc.edu/Rentsmartregister.
Webinar series
Farmers and agriculture professionals can join Extension’s webinar series to learn the most up-to-date information on topics from dairy and livestock production to farm financial management. Sessions are free and run through April. Go to extension.wisc.edu/agriculture/farm-ready-research to view session topics and register.
Women in agriculture
Extension is offering an online educational series focused on topics relevant to women in agriculture. Registration details for an upcoming Coffee Chats on March 8 and previously recorded sessions are available at fyi.extension.wisc.edu/heartofthefarm/conferences/coffee-chats. The session will discuss how to develop a farm product brand.
Financial conversations
“Encouraging Financial Conversations” is a program designed for case managers, social workers, and other frontline staff to help empower clients to achieve their financial goals and manage their money. Participants will learn techniques and strategies to help their clients create a financial goals action plan, build and maintain good credit, pay off debts, develop a spending and savings plan, and protect themselves from fraud and identity theft. Participants will also learn coaching strategies that capitalize on a client’s strengths and resources in coming up with solutions. The virtual program will take place on March 2, 4, 9, 11, 16 and 18 from 1:00-2:00 PM. Registration is required at go.wisc.edu/efc.krw
For information on all Extension Racine County programing, go to racine.extension.wisc.edu or call 262-767-2929.