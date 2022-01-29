Community Newsletter: Extension Racine County

Extension Racine County offers a variety of virtual programs for individuals and families. Programs are held regularly in the areas of parenting and financial education, 4-H and youth development, nutrition, horticulture and agriculture.

Gardening

Extension Racine County is hosting a “Spring into Gardening 2022” Zoom workshop series on Saturdays during the month of March. The cost is $25. For more information or to register, call 262-857-1945 or visit the website, go.wisc.edu/springintogardening.

Parents, caregivers

Extension offers these free workshops for parents and caregivers:

“Positive Solutions for Families,” 2-3 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 25-March 1, or 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays, March 2-April 6. This six-session comprehensive program provides strategies parents can use to help their children learn important social skills, understand what is expected of them and manage their feelings.

“Talking with Kids about Tough Stuff,” 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17. Focuses on ways to support children through difficult situations.

“Screen Time and Children,” 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 15. Create a healthy balance of activities for your child that include screen time.

Programs are held on Zoom. Registration is required and interpretation services are available upon request. Contact Pam Wedig-Kirsch at 262-767-2918 or email pam.wedig-kirsch@wisc.edu.

Eating smart

Extension’s FoodWIse nutrition education program, Eating Smart Being Active, is available to family/parent-serving organizations live via Zoom or in-person. The free series offers recipes, nutrition information, money-saving strategies, and parent camaraderie and support. Upon completion, participants receive a package of cooking tools, a cookbook and a certificate. A Spanish option is available.

For more information, send email to nicole.leipski@wisc.edu.

Rent smart

Rent Smart helps tenants understand their rights and responsibilities to have a successful rental experience. Each series has seven, one-hour sessions:

9-10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, Feb. 7-18 (pre-program check-in Jan. 31)

7-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, March 1-17 (pre-program check-in Feb. 22)

1-2 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, April 4-21 (pre-program check-in March 28)

The free workshops are held via Zoom. To register, visit https://go.wisc.edu/Rentsmartregister.

Incarcerated parents

The incarceration of a parent disrupts parent-child relationships and increases a child’s risk of experiencing behavior problems, academic challenges and health concerns.

In the workshop, “Supporting Children Affected by Parental Incarceration,” participants will learn what the research says on how to help parents and children connect during parental incarceration as well as strategies for supporting affected children. The workshop takes place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, via Zoom. The cost is $10 for 2.0 Registry Credit. Registration is required, call 262-767-2929.

Want to learn more?

People can check the Extension web site for the latest information on programs at https://racine.extension.wisc.edu or call 262-767-2929.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0