Community Newsletter: Extension Racine County

RACINE COUNTY — Racine County is home to numerous community-based organizations and government programs that improve the quality of life of its residents. In efforts to ensure that Racine County families can easily access the information that they need when they need it, Extension Racine County reminds families of the various sources of community resource information. Included are:

The Racine County Family Resource Directory and its companion brochure, QuickList: Resources for Families list resources for families with children under age 18. Both items can be found on the Extension Racine County web site (scroll down to “resources” on the right side). https://racine.extension.wisc.edu.

Racine County Family Resources is an online directory of community resources, search the directory at https://racine.wi.networkofcare.org/family.

211 is a central access point for inquiries about family, health and social services. Dial 211 or visit Impact 211’s online database at impactinc.org/impact-211.

For older adults and persons with disabilities, the Racine County Aging and Disability Resource Center provides on online directory on their website, adrc.racinecounty.com or call 262-833-8777.

Workshops

Extension Racine County is offering these workshops:

“Talking with Kids About Tough Stuff,” 2-3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14. The workshop is for parents and caregivers and interpretation services are available upon request. Call or text Pam Wedig-Kirsch at 608-469-0686 or email pam.wedig-kirsch@wisc.edu Registration is required, visit the Extension Racine County website.

"Thriving With Your Spirited Child,” for early care and education providers, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the Ives Grove auditorium in Yorkville. The cost for the workshop is $10 for 2.0 registry credits. The deadline to register is Nov. 22. Go to https://racine.extension.wisc.edu.

"Rent Smart" workshops help tenants understand their rights and responsibilities to have a successful rental experience. To register, visit https://go.wisc.edu/Rentsmartregister.

Eating smart

Parents/guardians of children under 18 and receive food assistance (WIC, Food Share, etc.) can learn how to save money on food, gain tips on feeding picky eaters, and get easy and healthy recipes children love. Participants receive free cooking tools, a cookbook and a certificate. Childcare providers can receive free registry hours.

A minimum of three participants are needed to run a series either online or in-person. Contact Nes Hajdari-Ismaili at nesrine.hajdariismaili@wisc.edu or call 262-635-6824 to learn more about participating or how an agency/site can host a series at no cost.

Learn more

Extension Racine County offers a variety of virtual programs for individuals and families. Programs are held regularly in the areas of parenting and financial education, 4-H and youth development, nutrition, horticulture and agriculture. People can check the Extension website for the latest information on programs at https://racine.extension.wisc.edu or call 262-767-2929.