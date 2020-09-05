Community Newsletter: Extension offers fall programs in online format

Virtual film screening, discussion

Extension is partnering with the United Way of Racine County and Higher Expectations to present a virtual screening of the documentary, “No Small Matter,” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1. “No Small Matter” is the first feature documentary to explore the most overlooked, underestimated and powerful force for change in America today: early childhood education.

The film lays out the overwhelming evidence for the importance of the first five years, and reveals how our failure to act on that evidence has resulted in an everyday crisis for American families, and a slow-motion catastrophe for the country. Early care and education professionals can earn 2.0 Registry credits. Free registration is required at www.unitedwayracine.org/no-small-matter.