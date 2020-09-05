Community Newsletter: Extension offers fall programs in online format

The UW Extension, like many organizations, has adapted programs to a virtual platform in efforts to continue to meet the needs of Racine County residents. These programs will be offered this fall for individuals and families via Zoom:
“Rent Smart,” 1-2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14. Helps tenants to understand their rights and responsibilities. Free. October evening workshops and November daytime workshop dates are also available. To view dates and times or to register, visit https://go.wisc.edu/Rentsmartregister
- .
- “Positive Solutions for Families,” 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 14-Nov. 18, or 1-2 p.m. Tuesdays, Nov. 10-Dec. 15. Free. Workshops are for families with children ages 6 and younger. Parents will learn about positive discipline techniques and how to foster the social emotional development of children.
- “Helping Children Manage Strong Feelings — Emotion Coaching Workshop,” 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, or Thursday, Dec. 3. This workshop focuses on increasing children’s emotional vocabulary, steps to support children experiencing strong feelings and techniques to help children develop problem-solving skills.
- “Wisconsin Urban Forestry Workshops,” Sept. 25 and Oct. 2 and 9. For more information, visit
- .
- Free Plant Health Advising — People can get lawn and garden questions answered by Wisconsin master gardener volunteers in Racine, Kenosha and Milwaukee counties. Call or text 608-298-6945 (10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Sat. through October) and leave a voice message or email planthealth.advisors@extension.wisc.edu.
- “Eating Smart Being Active” lessons will be offered by FoodWIse’s Nutrition Education Program. Parents learn nutrition information, recipes, money-saving strategies, and belong to a group of goal-oriented parents for camaraderie and support. Contact nicole.leipski@wisc.edu for lessons in English and rebeca.alonso@wisc.edu for lessons in Spanish.
- “Nutrition Education for Schools.” FoodWIse is offering interactive, virtual programs for teachers who are ready to incorporate nutrition into their online learning platforms. Nutrition educators enjoy working with students, teachers and school staff. Send email to teresa.ward@wisc.edu.
Virtual film screening, discussion
Extension is partnering with the United Way of Racine County and Higher Expectations to present a virtual screening of the documentary, “No Small Matter,” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1. “No Small Matter” is the first feature documentary to explore the most overlooked, underestimated and powerful force for change in America today: early childhood education.
The film lays out the overwhelming evidence for the importance of the first five years, and reveals how our failure to act on that evidence has resulted in an everyday crisis for American families, and a slow-motion catastrophe for the country. Early care and education professionals can earn 2.0 Registry credits. Free registration is required at www.unitedwayracine.org/no-small-matter.
Online resources
These new online and on-demand resources are available:
Emergency Food Resources in Racine County — Compiled by the FoodWIse Nutrition Education Program, the listing can be found at https://kenosha.extension.wisc.edu/nutrition-education
- .
- Parenting Behind the Behavior videos — These are short research-based, positive parenting videos from the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension. The videos are free and address a variety of topics and can be found at
- .
- Mindful Money Moments videos — A series of videos exploring financial resources and learning opportunities, from the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension. Visit
- .
For information on all Extension Racine County programing, visit https://racine.extension.wisc.edu or call 262-767-2929.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!