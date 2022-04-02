Community Newsletter: Explore Waterford

WATERFORD — Waterford Beautification was started five years ago by local resident Angionette Hansen. With her love for the outdoors and hiking on all the great trails Waterford boasts, she was saddened when noticing that these beautiful areas were becoming less attractive due to litter. Instead of ignoring the problem and figuring it was someone else’s “problem,” Hansen got to work organizing and instituting Waterford Beautification Day.

On a Saturday in April, as close to Earth Day as she can get, all residents are welcome to gather in the morning and work together with the focus on cleaning up the environment in the community. It has been wildly popular and residents of all ages gather together, grab their trash bags and gloves and set out to clean up throughout the area — mainly focusing on the walking and bike trails. Waterford has benefited greatly through this initiative, but Hansen felt more could be done. She reached out to Explore Waterford and together they came up with a plan.

This year, Waterford Beautification will be expanding the clean up day to a clean up month. For the month of April, individuals, families, groups, organizations, schools and churches can pick an area that needs some tending to and work together to get it cleaned up. The focus this year, and hopefully for years to come, will be to pick up litter and trash throughout the whole community.

Hansen is very excited to see her initiative expand. She has been thrilled with the results so far and sees more of an awareness about not littering and that residents are being responsible for their surroundings. When asked what motivates her, Hansen replied that a quote from the Waterford post in 2020 stated, “ Residents sometimes lose civic pride, but a stranger will always judge a town and it’s citizens by what he sees.” She hopes this quote will help continue to inspire and encourage residents that the appearance of our town speaks volumes of who we are as a community.

The annual Waterford Beautification Day will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 23. Everyone can meet at Village Hall Park to collect bags and gloves before setting out to collect garbage. Everyone is then welcome to join the community for a Trash Bash at Village Hall Park from noon to 2 p.m. for a complimentary bagged lunch, demonstrations and prizes. Demonstrations include “Waterford Bee Co.: Why Pollinators Matter and What you Can Do to Help”; “Composting Basics”; “Dangers of Doggie Doodoo”; and “How to Plant a Garden Planter.” The afternoon will come to a close with drawings for prizes donated by local businesses.

Go to explorewaterford.com for details and how to register.

Gun raffle

Explore Waterford will hold its annual gun raffle fundraiser on Saturday, April 23. A beef tips dinner at Cotton Exchange will be served before the raffle drawing. Go to explorewaterford.com for details and ticket information.

Tea luncheon

A garden tea Luncheon will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 22, at S110W23450 County Line Drive, Waterford (rain or shine). Attendees will be served a traditional tea luncheon in the gardens of Halverson House complete with a spring fashion show. The $35 ticket fee includes the luncheon, tea and coffee and desserts. Garden tea party attire is encouraged but not required. There will be raffles and a cash bar will be available. Tickets are available in Waterford at Rendezvous Jewelers, 217 E. Main St., or at Explore Waterford, 123 N. River St.

Vendors wanted

Explore Waterford is looking for vendors for its third annual Celebrate Waterford event on July 9. Vendor space has been expanded for this year’s event. Main Street will be shut down and thousands of people will converge downtown with lots of activities to keep them engaged throughout the day. Call Tanya Maney at 262-534-5911 for more information.

People can download the Explore Waterford app or go to explorewaterford.com for more information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0