Community Newsletter: Explore Waterford

Waterford will be rolling out the orange barrels on Saturday, July 11, in celebration of the Main Street reconstruction project’s completion.
Volunteers from Explore Waterford and Waterford Lions Club will join Village officials in hosting the day-long Orange Barrel Bash beginning at noon at the corners of Milwaukee and Main streets.
Since 2018, the village core has been torn apart as planners worked on the $18 million Wisconsin highways 20/83 roadway which included widening the road to four lanes, replacing the 1939 Fox River Bridge, adding traffic signals, improving drainage and implementing a bicycle lane, among other improvements.
Village President Don Houston is proud to help host the commemorative celebration, indicating that a lot of people, organizations and businesses worked together planning and made sacrifices as construction ensued.
“This event is a great opportunity for the local community to come downtown and see the long-awaited improvements and newly-opened businesses,” he said. “With the greatly expanded riverside park and additional stores to come, this is only the beginning of making Waterford a more vibrant, shop-able small town.”
The Orange Barrel Bash kicks off with a hit from a past Waterford tradition — old-fashioned bed races down the street.
Village Administrative Clerk Alysa Robbins, who is on the event-planning committee, initiated the idea, recalling the bed races as a great childhood memory she has from the 1980s.
“I was pretty young but it’s always something I wanted to bring back to Main Street and what better an opportunity than the opening of the new road,” she stated. “It was so much fun to see the different beds decorated and how creative participants got.”
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held to commemorate the event at 11 a.m. with Village President Don Houston doing the honors.
Holy Crowe music will perform from 2:30 to 6 p.m., followed by Cold Sweat & The Brew City Horns until 9:30 p.m. Food will be served by Waterford Lions Club in addition to the open eateries in town.
The festivities will end with a fireworks display set to blast off from Ten Club Park following band performances.
Robbins said with the reopening of the roadway, the village has a bright future ahead.
“This event marks the end of a lot of hardship that businesses, motorists, visitors and residents experienced as a result of the construction projects,” said Robbins. “As a community, we can now come together and celebrate how far we have come, enjoy the impressive new city scape and cheers to the bustling future of our downtown.”
Explore Waterford Executive Director Dawn Brummel agreed.
“This event is all about celebrating — beautiful new roads, lights and sidewalks, the end of road construction, the hope for a busier and better Waterford and renewal for the struggling businesses,” she said.
For more information or to register for the bed races, visit Explore Waterford’s Facebook page or contact Brummel at 262-534-5911 or email director@explorewaterford.org.
