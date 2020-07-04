Community Newsletter: Explore Waterford

Village Administrative Clerk Alysa Robbins, who is on the event-planning committee, initiated the idea, recalling the bed races as a great childhood memory she has from the 1980s.

“I was pretty young but it’s always something I wanted to bring back to Main Street and what better an opportunity than the opening of the new road,” she stated. “It was so much fun to see the different beds decorated and how creative participants got.”

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held to commemorate the event at 11 a.m. with Village President Don Houston doing the honors.

Holy Crowe music will perform from 2:30 to 6 p.m., followed by Cold Sweat & The Brew City Horns until 9:30 p.m. Food will be served by Waterford Lions Club in addition to the open eateries in town.

The festivities will end with a fireworks display set to blast off from Ten Club Park following band performances.

Robbins said with the reopening of the roadway, the village has a bright future ahead.