Community Newsletter: Explore Waterford

WATERFORD — Waterford’s annual tractorcade will roll through town Sunday, Oct. 3, departing from Whitford Park at 9 a.m., before hitting 30 miles of colorful countryside in collaboration with the Lions Club of Waterford’s Chicken BBQ.

The brainchild of retired farmer Jerry Weinkauf and Lion Gary Tilleros, the tractorcade tradition began in 2009 to complement the Lion’s long-running, signature cookout fundraiser.

The tractor display has been a “win-win” according to Tilleros, who said it provides an attraction to the event and boosts community pride in its agricultural attributes.

For Weinkauf and the tractor drivers, it’s an opportunity to see the splendor of fall, share their love for tractors to the community and the joy of camaraderie.

“There are a lot of farmers in the area who have had these old tractors and they made a living with them,” said Weinkauf. “Now they can sit back on these tractors and enjoy the rides and see parts of the county that they used to harvest, and see how much (has) changed.” Weinkauf himself lives in a subdivision outside of Rochester that was a field he once farmed.