Community Newsletter: Explore Waterford

WATERFORD — Waterford’s annual tractorcade will roll through town Sunday, Oct. 3, departing from Whitford Park at 9 a.m., before hitting 30 miles of colorful countryside in collaboration with the Lions Club of Waterford’s Chicken BBQ.
The brainchild of retired farmer Jerry Weinkauf and Lion Gary Tilleros, the tractorcade tradition began in 2009 to complement the Lion’s long-running, signature cookout fundraiser.
The tractor display has been a “win-win” according to Tilleros, who said it provides an attraction to the event and boosts community pride in its agricultural attributes.
For Weinkauf and the tractor drivers, it’s an opportunity to see the splendor of fall, share their love for tractors to the community and the joy of camaraderie.
“There are a lot of farmers in the area who have had these old tractors and they made a living with them,” said Weinkauf. “Now they can sit back on these tractors and enjoy the rides and see parts of the county that they used to harvest, and see how much (has) changed.” Weinkauf himself lives in a subdivision outside of Rochester that was a field he once farmed.
Each year the route changes and with an average of 50 tractors and growing, the organizers depend on the Racine County Sheriff’s Office and Waterford Police Department to help cross tractors at busy intersections and keep everyone safe — “a tremendous assistance,” Tilleros said.
Weinkauf also credits his family for their support in organizing the event, and gave a special “shout out” to driver Jerry Hoppe, who acts as the ‘cade caboose, ensuring that no tractors break down or get left behind.
Spectators will see a tractor in every color, and in many varieties, Weinkauf promised, rattling off classics including International Harvesters, John Deere, Oliver, Case, Allis Chalmers, New Holland, Massey-Harris and Massey Ferguson, to name a few.
“Many of these tractors are restored, but some come in their ‘work clothes’,” Weinkauf said, a phrase in the farm world meaning they’re unrestored but run well.
There is a lot of sentiment in the ride for some. There are drivers who are now deceased and remembered along the route and younger drivers who have inherited tractors, continuing the tradition in their loved ones’ honor.
This year, Weinkauf is recovering after a hospital stint so he won’t be seen from atop his 1953 Farmall Super M. His son Nick will have the honor of driving it this year. Weinkauf’s other son Nate will lead the ride, behind the wheel of his IH 3088.
Weinkauf recommends catching the tractorcade from along Machine Road or at the Crossover Cantina, 28023 Kramer Road at about 9:15 a.m. For a route map, visit waterfordlionsclub.org, or follow Lions Club of Waterford on Facebook.
Chicken BBQ
The Lions Chicken BBQ will take place at Whitford Park, 625 N. River Road, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, for curbside pickup only.
Advance tickets are $12 and are available from any Waterford Lions Club member, or at River City Lanes, 730 Cornerstone Crossing; Bon Voyage World Travel, 116 N. Milwaukee St.; Patriot Financial, 106 N. Milwaukee St.; Maas & Sons, 29110 Evergreen Drive, or InHome Floor & Window Fashions, 241 N. Milwaukee St.
Meals include a half chicken, baked potato, coleslaw and cookies. Tickets purchased the day of are $14.
Halloween on Main
Halloween on Main will be held on Main Street from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, from 4 to 7 p.m. when downtown businesses will host trick-or-treating and other Halloween-themed activities. Participating businesses will be marked by helium balloons. A pumpkin-decorating contest will take place at 5 p.m. at Waterford Stillhouse, 228 E. Main St., for judging. Cash prizes will be awarded by the Stillhouse, Artistic Piano and Legacy Realty. Trunk or Treat will also take place in the empty lot at Main and Milwaukee streets and other activities will take place throughout the event, at various businesses. For more information, visit explorewaterford.com.
Spooky celebration
The Village of Waterford is hosting WaterFeard, a Halloween carnival for all ages from 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, in Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St.
The spooky event includes games and prizes, face painting, magic show, and food and drinks.
Participants are invited to take on the Fox Canal Swamp Maze and see Waterford’s Epiquiry of Oddities inside Village Hall.
Tickets for games and the main attractions will be sold at the ticket booth for $1 each. All tickets will be entered into the grand-prize drawing at the event’s conclusion.
Creative Youth PAC will also be scare’o’ling throughout the evening.
For more information, contact Alysa Robbins, village administrative clerk, at arobbins@villageofwaterford.org or call 262-534-1852.
Flannel Fest debut
The first-ever Tichigan Lake Lions Flannel Fest will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, at the Lions Civic Center, 6710 Big Bend Road.
The event will include axe throwing, hammerschlagen, chainsaw carving, bags, a gun raffle, meat raffle, cash bar, food and 50/50.
There is no cost to attend and children are welcome. Tickets for axe throwing are $5 for 10 throws.