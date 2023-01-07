Community Newsletter: Explore Waterford

WATERFORD — The end of each year comes with much reflection of the past along with hopeful anticipation of what’s ahead. Honest assessments can do much to lead to tweaking, vastly improving or eliminating altogether programs or activities that do little to get one towards one’s goals. Throughout 2022, it has become apparent that one issue facing Explore Waterford is the misconception of what Explore Waterford is and what the organization isn’t. While looking back, examples of Explore Waterford’s activities will help to shed some light.

A new beginning

Explore Waterford is a new entity that came to fruition by joining the Waterford Chamber of Commerce with the community organization known as Absolutely Waterford. It is a nonprofit organization seeking to promote and support local businesses, while also supporting activities and events that seek to encourage community pride and unity. Some examples of the community activities include Celebrate Waterford — a summer event held the second Saturday of July — that is free to the public and encourages highlighting the best parts of Waterford.

Still in it’s growing stages, in 2023 Celebrate Waterford will be looking to add a fun dog show and entertainment by BMX professionals. As always, food ,vendors, music and competitions will be back. Waterford Beautification, Home Beautiful, Adopt A Planter, Business Trick or Treat and the Winter Wonderland Christmas Parade are all examples of how this organization strives to continue to be community minded and seek ways to continually improve its hometown.

Fundraising events

While many are under the false assumption that Explore Waterford is a municipally-run government entity. Explore Waterford is a nonprofit organization that exists due to membership fees, sponsorships and fundraisers.

In 2022, Explore Waterford held seven fundraisers and after further reflection has decided that only three will remain in 2023. The goal is to make the ones that were well attended even better to increase greater participation and more generous support.

In 2023, people can expect to see the Garden Tea Party at Halverson House on May 22, an expanded Art and Wine Walk on Sept. 23 and the Dueling Pianos in December. Participation and sponsorship of these events are greatly appreciated to keep Explore Waterford moving forward.

Volunteer opportunities

It cannot be overstated the importance of financial support for nonprofits. However, equally important is the support and contributions made by volunteers that carry out the never ending lists of duties required to accomplish these many activities and events.

Explore Waterford has event committees that form in January where the arduous tasks of planning and preparing for the upcoming year start. Anyone interested in contributing their gifts and talents can join one or more committees by contacting Tanya Maney at director@explorewaterford.com.

There is a committee for each event — Garden Tea Party, Celebrate Waterford, Art and Wine Walk and Winter Wonderland Parade. If beautification, gardening and nature are more indicative of one’s interest, there’s a Waterford Wisconsin Beautification Committee that meets monthly throughout the year where the focus is garbage cleanup, beautifying the local parks, keeping Main Street attractive and different initiatives to highlight well-kept properties.

Support local

Explore Waterford is looking forward to learning from 2022 and making 2023 even greater. They welcome all to be a part of the process of building true community and flourishing the local economy through supporting hometown businesses. Visit explorewaterford.com for more information.