Community Newsletter: Explore Waterford

WATERFORD — They say that change is inevitable. Explore Waterford has come to understand that sentiment much too well.

Two years ago, the Chamber of Commerce and Absolutely Waterford decided to converge and form a new entity called Explore Waterford. It was an enormous task, but was well executed under the capable administration led by Dawn Brummel, executive director. After working diligently to build a strong foundation for the nonprofit, Brummel decided that it was time to close the door on this endeavor to pursue her own business in coaching, teaching and training individuals to overcome obstacles in their lives. Brummel stated that while she is sad to leave a job she loves, she is excited to start working in the area of her passion, “adding value to others and investing in people personally.”

The organization’s Board of Directors had an unwelcome task in finding Brummel’s replacement, as she was an invaluable part of creating the new organization. However, the Board eventually decided upon a candidate and in October hired Tanya Maney as the new executive director of Explore Waterford.

Maney is no stranger to Waterford as she is a lifelong resident growing up on a farm in the town. She and her husband, Jim, raised four children close to where she grew up. She is also no stranger to the small business world, as she and her family owned and operated their small business for 25 years before they decided to call it quits.

Maney stated that she has a heart and passion for small business owners, as understands the desires and struggles small business owners face because they have been there. After they closed their doors, the family was afforded more time to now pursue another passion they had and that was one of volunteering. While some of their endeavors took them to places throughout the nation to help people who had suffered devastating loss, it soon became apparent that there were enough opportunities in their own community to help others as well. This eventually led to helping out with events that Explore Waterford planned and executed.

When Brummel decided it was time to move on to pursue her own small business, several people had approached Maney about applying for the position. However, she wasn’t quite sure she wanted the position at first. According to Maney, she enjoyed the freedom of being able to volunteer at her discretion and on her time frame. After prayerful consideration, she applied for the job and was eventually offered the position, to which she accepted. Brummel stayed on for a few weeks to walk the new hire through all that is entailed, and she is learning how to take what was started and build on that foundation.

Feeling like she has the best of both worlds now, Maney loves that she can help small businesses and the community while promoting her hometown. According to her, it doesn’t get much better than this.

Parade fun

Waterford held it’s 23rd annual Winter Wonderland Christmas Parade Dec. 4 in Downtown Waterford. Parade goers were treated to many lively floats as the crowd was greeted by Disney princesses, superheroes and everyone’s favorite snowman, Olaf. Santa was the grand finale, making his entrance on top of the Waterford Volunteer Fire Department engine. A grand fireworks display ended the evening’s events.

Save the dates

These events have been scheduled:

Saturday, Feb: 26 — Gun Raffle: Explore Waterford will once again host a dinner and gun raffle. This is a yearly event that is greatly attended. More information will be announced on the Explore Waterford website, explorewaterford.com

.

Thursday, March 10 — Absolutea: Get ready for a ladies night out to enjoy beverages, dainty morsels and a fashion show put on by Rendezvous Jewelers at the Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St. Go to explorewaterford.com for details.

Thursday Sip and Shop — Monthly Sip and Shops continue into 2022. Join local businesses after hours for cocktails and shopping deals from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 13, Feb. 10 and March 10. Visit the Explore Waterford App for participating businesses.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0