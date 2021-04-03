Community Newsletter: Explore Waterford

WATERFORD — Mothers throughout the community are to receive the full treatment Saturday, May 1, when Explore Waterford’s Moms on Main Street returns for its third year.
“We are trying to appeal to the moms who have been under increased pressure due to the global pandemic,” said Dawn Brummel, Explore Waterford director. “They’re homeschooling when they didn’t plan to, working from home and caring for their kids at the same time, seeing less ‘me time’ as activities and events have been cancelled, and experiencing financial issues from all of this.”
“Now more than ever we want mothers to know their increased troubles in the midst of COVID are not taken for granted,” Brummel added. “It’s time to cater to moms.”
Activities begin at 2 p.m. with a wine walk throughout businesses in the Downtown Heritage District accompanied by music from Jackie Brown on Second Street.
Kenny Hotopp and The Night Owls will take the stage outside of Café 213, 213 E. Main St., from 3 to 6 p.m.
Vendors will line Second Street while mothers are invited to take a break and sample services including mini massages and cooking demonstrations, and do some local shopping.
Local restaurants will have featured menu items and and retailers will offer specials with mothers in mind throughout the day.
According to Brummel, since the event was created in 2018, the community has come to embrace the Mother’s Day-centric affair, noting that participants give back to their moms and their community all at once.
Local business owner and mother Tammie Begotka said she has enjoyed the family-centered event and the appreciation in previous years.
This year, as planners scale back on kid activities in order to really shift the focus on mothers, she hopes to have her production room up and running at Waterford Stillhouse, 228 E. Main St., for the event.
“If construction timelines are met with no unforeseen surprises, the production room should be completed in time to serve cocktails with the vodka we distill,” she said.
Brummel anticipates many other mothers like Begotka will feel the love.
“Moms on Main Street has showcased the best of what Waterford has to offer — a quaint downtown, friendly, family-run businesses with first-rate products and services, and a caring community,” she said. “It’s been very positive for families and businesses.”
Keeping community clean
Volunteers are gearing up for the fourth annual Waterford Beautification Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 24.
Residents and visitors are encouraged to join dozens of other volunteers throughout the community in cleaning up trash and debris left behind from the spring meltdown.
Last year the event was held virtually, with families urged to pick areas around their homes. Dozens of trash bags were filled and shared on the event Facebook page, Waterford, WI Beatification.
This year participants can choose to do the same, or join the socially-spaced crowd at one of the host businesses along designated cleanup routes.
Crazy Train, 600 E. Main St., and River City Lanes, 730 Cornerstone Crossing, will host volunteers cleaning up along the Seven Waters Bike Trail and throughout the village.
The Hilltop Pub & Eatery, 6812 N. Tichigan Road, will host those cleaning up at the Tichigan boat launch and along the shoreline.
Bags and gloves will be available at these locations, according to event founder and coordinator Angionette Hansen, who advises participants to come dressed for the weather and to wear long sleeves and closed-toed shoes.
“We really hope to see the community businesses and families get involved, simply by cleaning up around their properties,” Hansen said. “There is trash everywhere, and cleaning up the community really gives those who get involved a sense of hometown pride, while making Waterford more welcoming to visitors.”
Participants are encouraged to share their progress and interesting cleanup finds at the event Facebook page.
For more information or to get involved, follow the Facebook page or email organizer Angionette Hansen at angionetteleigh@gmail.com.
Weather makeup date is scheduled for Saturday, May 1.
Get involved
For more information about membership, volunteer opportunities or other ways to get involved with Explore Waterford, email Brummel at director@explorewaterford.com, call 262-534-5911 or visit explorewaterford.org.